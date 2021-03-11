Solomon comes though for NU

There’s something about Raheem Solomon playing against Marist in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.
One year after sending the Red Foxes home by hitting a layup with 3 seconds left, Niagara’s smooth junior guard scored a game-high 17 points to help the Purple Eagles do it again Thursday night with a 67-62 victory at Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
After fifth-seeded NU built a 28-20 lead during a grinding first half, Solomon hit their first 3-pointer with 15:50 to play in the second. He hit another as part of a 12-2 run that pushed Niagara’s lead to 19, then scored seven straight Purple Eagles points during one stretch to keep the No. 4 Red Foxes at bay.
“Raheem’s a competitor, and every day in practice he brings it,” senior forward Nicholas Kratholm said. “He’s the kind of guy that is going to play hard on offense and on defense, and again I’ll reiterate the trust we have between each other. And he had it going tonight, and we believe in him, so it worked out great for us.”
Marist never surrendered, chipping away for most of the rest of the half. They pulled within three as Niagara missed 3 of 4 free throws in the final 44 seconds, and had a chance to tie after trapping NU’s Marcis Hammond into a turnover with 6.8 seconds left.
But two Red Foxes collided during the ensuing inbounds, Niagara recovered possession and Solomon was there to shut the door by knocking down a pair from the line.
Thought it wasn’t the cleanest of exits, NU coach Greg Paulus was very pleased after the game.
“In these types of situations, it’s about surviving and advancing, and it doesn’t matter how you do it or who scores the basketball,” he said. “The most important thing is that Niagara was able to find a way.”
Solomon added five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a very big overall performance. Senior wing Kobi Nwandu was right behind him with 15 points and added five boards, three blocks and two steals. Kratholm scored seven of his 10 points early in the first half and also grabbed five boards.
Marist big man Jordan Jones posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds but was minus-12 in 23 minutes.
The victory gives Niagara (9-10, 7-9 MAAC regular season) its first MAAC tournament semifinal appearance since 2012-13, Joe Mihalich’s final season behind the bench. Their prize is a date tonight with ninth-seeded Iona and Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino.
The Gaels (10-5, 6-3), who played just nine regular-season conference games due to four COVID-19 pauses, will take the court for their third game in four days. They handled No. 8 Quinnipiac on Tuesday, 72-48, then upended top-seeded Siena on Wednesday, 55-52.
Iona is one of two teams Niagara did not face during the regular season. Twice the Purple Eagles were scheduled to take on the Gaels, and both times virus-related rescheduling due to pauses around the conference forced the series to be postponed.
With Pitino in his first season in the MAAC, there’s not a ton of familiarity. Paulus said he and his coaching staff would be spending the rest of their Thursday night diving into film.
“We had a couple of days where we looked at them and then there was a change in the schedule,” Paulus said. “We’ll spend a lot of time tonight, early into the morning trying to figure it out, but they’re they’re a terrific team.”
Iona wasn’t the only team to knock off a top seed in this year’s tournament. No. 7 Fairfield shocked No. 2 Monmouth on Wednesday night, leaving No. 3 Saint Peter’s as the top remaining seed.
Niagara and Iona will meet at 6 p.m. followed by the Peacocks and Stags at 8:30. Both games will be carried on ESPNews.
