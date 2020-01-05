STANDING TALL AT CORNERSTONE

LOCKPORT — With his dreams of a professional sports career placed on hold due to a lower leg injury, Dorian Polk found much-needed solace in the exercises and training techniques he threw himself into to help bring his body back to form.
Now 26, Polk, the son of Richard and Angela Blackburn, said he's glad he found his niche in personal training, because now he's found a home as well, as the head trainer at the Cornerstone CFCU Arena downtown.
A three-sport star athlete at Lockport High School and the 2012 Scholar Athlete of The Year at Erie Community College, this cool Kat made up for his smaller size in and out of the classroom with a personality bent on finishing first — even if that meant simply standing at the front of the line to go to the lunch room or gym class.
“Oh yeah (laughing), my parents would always get calls from the teachers, ‘Dorian always wants to be first in line,’ or ‘Dorian always wants to be first when we go to lunch,’ ” Polk said of his younger years.
“I loved gym class and anything involved with exercise. I was always a little on the smaller end as far as physical size, height, but I was fast and quick and I just always wanted to be first in line. I made a challenge to myself when I first started (Lockport) Little Loop Football when I was 7 and I was always the one who ran laps first in warm-ups.”
Born and raised in Lockport, Polk became only the fifth LHS Lions running back in history to top 1,000 rushing yards in a season, but was an added force throughout his youth and scholastic football years as a gifted kickoff and punt returner, a talent which helped launch several potential professional grid careers.
After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Albany, where he also excelled in football for the great Danes, Polk signed a professional contract to play Arena Football in the Indoor Football League for the Bloomington Edge in Illinois.
Everything was looking up for Polk when a high ankle sprain ended that opportunity. However, while the injury closed one giant door in his young life, it soon opened up several other doors with his natural talent for teaching fitness emerging.
Soon, the Cornerstone's impressive training room was among the places you'd find Polk often, where he was friends with both the new arena's head trainer and another on staff.
“The head trainer left and the other was leaving, and we had talked about it and I knew I could take over this as a manager and head trainer and run it myself, so I made that decision and I’m glad I did,” Polk said.
“I was going through different things in life, but I decided that I wanted to work and I loved to train people and since starting here about a year ago, I've been getting great feedback. Parents come up to me and can't thank me enough, so it's very reassuring that I'm actually pretty good at this thing. I definitely came to love it and came to have a great passion for it.”
Among Polk's specialties with his growing clientele of all ages is cross-fit training, a popular strength and conditioning workout made up of functional movement performed at a high-intensity level through extremely varied and challenging workouts.
“But first and foremost, even before an evaluation, I want to make sure that this type of training is for them,” Polk said of his growing cliental. “I ask them what their goals are. Do they want to become more fit? Are they trying to get stronger for a certain sport? Do they want more flexibility? More core strength? Based off of their goals, I'm honest with them, I let them know if this type of training is for them,” Polk said.
“From there, we get things rolling and we're ready to move towards the goals that they have. It's a slow progress, but I just try to keep them confident.”
“That's one of the biggest things on kids or anyone of any age who gets in here is the confidence that it brings. Everything isn't about the heavy weights. It's about form and technique first. You don't need hundreds and hundreds of pounds to gain weight. You can do less pounds for more reps and get the same amount of progress. Lifting heavy weights puts a lot of stress on your bones and muscles, while cross fit training is strength also, but it is conditioning, cardio, a lot of core and it gets the body moving in different ways that helps work different muscles effectively.”
Polk's training programs (Under $80 per month on the average) run almost daily at the Cornerstone (Mon-Fri, 4– 9 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-1 p.m.), where you'll find him working with various group sizes or with individuals. Classes last about an hour each.
Among the training facility's stations are bar bells, benches, monkey bars, band tensions, dumbbells, trap bars, jump boxes (as high as 60 inches, which Dorian has done in a standing jump), ladders, medicine balls, hurdles, tires (20 to 50 pounds), ropes, bosu balls and more.
You can contact Dorian at the arena at dpolk@cornerstoneicearena.com or call him at 438-7698 Ext. 503.
Dorian has a sister, Zakayah Blackburn, 21; and a brother, Damani Blackburn, 20.
Follow veteran US&J sports reporter/editor John D'Onofrio at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
