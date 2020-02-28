Starpoint advances to small schools title game

BUFFALO — The two best small school Federation ice hockey teams in Western New York this past season punched their tickets to Sunday's Section VI finals at KeyBank Arena as expected on Friday.
But it was far from easy for both teams.
The No. 2-seeded Starpoint Spartans (19-1-2) netted four unanswered third period goals and that was three more than A.J. White needed between the pipes to shut out the No. 4 Lewiston-Porter Lancers, 4-0, in the second of two Division 2 semifinal contests at the LECOM HarborcCenter. Top-seeded Will South needed overtime to defeat No. 8 Kenmore West, 4-3, in the first semi.
Sunday's title game matchup on the home ice of the Buffalo Sabres will be only the second meeting of the year between the Billies and Spartans. Head coach Clayton Wilson's Spartans have not lost in their last 19 starts, a span in which they've out-scored their opponents by 102 to 22. Their last defeat was back on Dec. 18, by just 4-3, to top-seeded Will South.
“We lost to them in overtime, so the boys really want to play them again and I really want to play them again,” coach Wilson said. “They're well coached by Sean Green, they got speed, we got speed, so we're just gonna have to find some ways to score goals.”
The Spartans (19-1-2) and Lancers (12-8-3) were locked in a scoreless tie after two periods, with both White (21 saves) and Lancers keeper Andrew Hanna (30 saves) playing brilliantly throughout.
“It was so stressful seeing all those chances that we had in the second period and the shots going just wide,” White said. “It was a struggle to see, but I'm very thankful for them for finishing it out. I think the key thing was our defense and forcing people outside to take shots.”
Added coach Wilson, “AJ's been terrific all year. He's played all the big games and he's played a majority of the minutes. He's focused and he's prepared every game. He's a good goalie. We're gonna ride him until our season is over.”
Relentless pressure by the garnet and gray at the start of the third period finally broke the game wide open, especially after Spencer Slote opened the scoring three-and-a-half minutes in with a rebound goal that was assisted by Blake Dewey and Tommy Mazgaj.
The turning point of the game — a shot-handed Spartans goal by Mazgaj, assisted neatly by Slote — followed about a minute later.
“Any time a team scores a ‘shorty,’ it's phenomenal,” coach Wilson said. “They could have tied it up. We were a man down, but we scored and they got deflated. To me, that was the turning point in the game and the boys just ran with it from there.”
Joe LoBrutto made it 3-0 Starpoint with just over nine minutes remaining, unassisted, and big Max Ciepiela rounded out the scoring with 3:40 left in the game, assisted by LoBrutto and senior captain Tyler Kolata.
“Both teams were skating. It could have been either of our last games, so we were just going balls out and going as hard as we could,” Kolata said. “When we score one goal, we just go after another. It gives the lines competition. They just try to out best each other.”
The Billies (18-4-0) could not shake off the pesky Blue Devils (12-8-2) in the first semifinal. They led 1-0 early with a quick goal by Leonard Higgins, then made it 2-0 in the first two minutes of the second, on a goal by Connor Browne.
But Ken West's Gavin Piehler netted two second period goals, en route to a 4-point night, to tie the game at 2-2.
Mitchell Kiebala of the Billies gave the top seeds a 3-2 lead with eight-and-a-half minutes to go in the game, but Piehler completed his hat trick with just 38 seconds left in the game to tie it at 3-3 and take it to sudden death overtime.
With 7:09 left in the first OT, Marcis Bratton of the Billies won the game with a goal, assisted by Kiebala.
GAME NOTES: In their only previous meeting this season, Starpoint defeated Lew-Port, 4-2, back on Jan. 3 ... Head coach Kevin Kirsch's Lancers entered the semifinal with a five game unbeaten streak, a 2-2 tie with West Seneca East, followed by four straight wins, out-scoring their foes by 24 to 10 ... The Billies (18-4) have not lost since Jan. 4 (8-2 to state power Skaneateles) and are currently on an 11-game win streak, a span in which they've out-scored their foes by 57 to 21 ... Also on Sunday at KeyBank Center, Williamsville North takes (13-8-1) on Orchard Park (16-5) at 2:30 p.m. in the Division I (large schools) championship, followed by St. Mary's (12-6-3-1) versus St. Joe's (19-2-3) at 4:45 p.m. for the Catholic Schools title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.