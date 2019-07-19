Starpoint hosting USA Football clinic

USA Football will be hosting its first Football Development Model Coaches Clinic this morning at Starpoint High School.
The clinic, which is open to coaches in the Niagara Erie Youth Sports Association, runs from 8 a.m. to noon and teaches the FDM's curriculum, which includes coaching various game types (flag, modified tackle, 11-on-11 tackle), preparing youth players for contact, defining levels of contact used in practice and using player progression guides and skill development checklists.
The NEYSA, which is comprised of more than 350 coaches and 2,000 youth players, is one of four leagues out of about 9,000 across the country selected to host a FDM clinic. The goal of the FDM is to create and allow for the integration of a long-term athlete development model.
Aligned with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s American Development Model and guided by a council comprised of leaders across sport, sport science and medicine, the FDM centers on physical literacy and developmentally appropriate skill instruction, reimagining how football is played, coached and experienced from youth through adulthood, spanning varying game types and options.
Teaching at the clinic will are USA Football's Mike Krueger (director of coaching), Andy Ryland (senior manager of education and training), Donny Lindberger (master trainer) and Kevin Lynott (master trainer).
USA Football will lead similar FDM-focused coaching clinics later this summer with the Frisco (Texas) Football League, the Iowa Development League (Des Moines, Iowa) and the Ute Conference (Salt Lake City, Utah).
