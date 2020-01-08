Starpoint hostsYouth Activation summit

PENDLETON — Unified we stand, divided we fall.
Starpoint High School played host to its third Youth Activation Committee summit on Wednesday, to grow local school communities in regards to Unified Sports. There were 17 schools in attendance, including Niagara County programs like Lockport, Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield, and Lewiston-Porter.
Luke Folts, Special Olympic New York's director of programs for Unified Sports, and former Newfane athletic director and Section VI's Unified Bowling Chair Doug Ames both spoke in front of the attendants, before fundraising was discussed and breakout sessions took place. The breakout sessions consisted of four topics; whole-school engagement, inclusive youth leadership, 'spread the word: inclusion,' and social media.
YAC co-president and student coach Lynnea Lemieux, as well as Carly Dell'Oso (daughter of Starpoint AD Vinny Dell'Oso) were some of the breakout session leaders for the summit. There was also a National Unified Champion school banner recognition, where Cheektowaga's students talked about their own experiences within the Unified Sports world.
Starpoint has been involved in unified for the last five school years, and there's only been growth throughout that time. Coach and advisor Maria Shields feels that the Spartans are best suited to host the summit because of how solid their foundation is with the YAC. Shields and fellow coach/advisor Kathie Gundlach have had students like Lemieux and fellow co-president and student coach Kellen Daboll dedicated to their efforts in this timeframe, which has allowed this wave to develop as strongly as it has.
"We thought other schools could learn a lot from what we had, so we decided to host it," Shields said. "We actually worked together with the other schools to co-present with them on best practices used to promote Unified Sports in our school."
The growth in the school community has stood out to Gundlach, as unified begins to weave into the fabric of Starpoint's school district as a whole.
"I think that's one of the biggest areas that we've seen growth is within our school community," Gundlach said. "That was one of our goals starting this program was to not just have it include members of our school, but really ... Starpoint has a solid school community to begin with, and to see other members in the community come out to support us, to help donate to the Special Olympics fundraisers that we do, it's just grown tremendously over the years."
Shields has seen an uptick in inclusion in a lot of school events as well, with Starpoint's current climate changing the stigma on having students with and without disabilities being intertwined together.
Lemieux said that one piece of the summit is hearing other schools' activities, including a 'polar plunge' and 'fans in the stands,' with the latter being a popular campaign for Special Olympic programs nationwide. Bringing so many schools together to share their own initiatives and actions, Shields referred to the summit as a "meeting of the minds" that helps all programs in becoming successful.
Daboll also talked about one of the newest pieces that was added to Starpoint's schedule for the 2019-20 school year.
"This year we planned the first unified snowflake social. And so we gave invitations to the special education kids," Daboll said of the event which took place on Dec. 11. "And then all the students in the high school could buy a ticket, so it's a way to get everyone together and it's not like a homecoming dance, you can where whatever you want. And it's not like scary ... everyone's included."
From having snacks and a candy buffet, to games and a photobooth, the event was put together to give the unified kids a chance to have a social experience that any other high school kid would being able to enjoy.
As for the future of Unified Sports in Pendleton, Shields and Gundlach shared their thoughts on what new levels they want to reach.
"I feel like that's why we're here, just to learn off of all these schools that do amazing things," Shields said. "Each school does different events, and if we take each others' ideas, we tie those events into what we can do now, we want inclusion basically all day, every day, throughout the entire school year."
"We really do want it year round. Like right now, we're involved in unified volleyball in the fall, unified bowling in the winter, basketball in the spring," Gundlach said. "So we're really hoping to just keep adding new Unified Sports, and to make it something that every single student is involved in, and they absolutely love it and can take away at least something small from it. Even if it's something small."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on WGR 550's 'Inside High School Sports,' as well as the 'Greater WNY Sports Connection' podcast, a collaboration with Jon Simon and WNY Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.