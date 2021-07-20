Start of Porter Cup delayed

The wait continues for the return of the Porter Cup.
After the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, this year's start will be delayed until Thursday due to the heavy rains that washed over Niagara County on Tuesday night, organizers announced.
The opening round was slated to start today at Niagara Falls County Club, the first of four 18-hole days, culminating in Saturday's championship.
According to an email sent to multiple media members, tournament officials are scheduled to meet this morning to discuss how to move forward.
Options will likely include a three-day, 54-hole tournament; a three-day, 72-hole tournament, with 36 holes played Thursday or Friday; or a four-day, 72-hole tournament, running Thursday through Sunday.
