Stedman still comes through

Congratulations to all the graduating seniors in the special Class of 2020 that history will long remember.
It's been a privilege trying to write about as many local senior student-athletes as possible in the last few weeks. I'm personally extremely proud of the joint effort between the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Falls Gazette in this process because it shows the importance of why we need to keep local newspapers around.
It's because of the personal touch we give even our smallest high schools that larger, out-of-town publications never can.
I've been extremely blessed getting to know so many of you coaches over the years and it was certainly an asset knowing a lot of you ahead of time as we ventured through the process of trying to honor your senior student-athletes in a devastating school year that ended prematurely due to a world-wide pandemic.
It was especially fun interviewing coaches like Sharon Lamb up in Barker, because Sharon and I went to junior high school and high school together in Lockport. Other coaches, some of them in their first year, I met over the phone for the first time.
The one thing every one of them have in common is their sincere commitment to the safety and well-being of all their players first and foremost.
Sports are great and we miss them. Life is precious.
Most of all it was fun this month having an excuse to call Katie Stedman, while I was tracking down a few coaches up in the Blue Zone.
Katie's a coach and she's an administrator at Newfane High School. She does it all — many times behind the scenes at Newfane High School.
From running the clock at home games to helping others out with special projects, Katie has always done the big and little things with a smile. Throughout most of my local sports writing career, to me she's simply been the Face of Newfane Sports.
Thanks for all your help again, Katie. Your biggest attribute will always be making everyone around you shine so brightly!
