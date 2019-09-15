Stefanski gets two wins at King of the Hill

Wheatfield native Pete Stefanski came away from Ransomville Speedway's King of the Hill Weekend with two more wins under his belt.
Stefanski won the KiPo Chevrolet Street Stocks main events Friday and Saturday during the season-ending, two-night event. Six other winners were crowned, as were two season champions.
Friday, Chad Chevalier (Ontario) took the biggest race Friday, the second annual Sean Letts Memorial in the Bellinger Electric Inc. Lightning Series for the Investers Service Sportsman. Brian Woodhall (Pennsylvania) won the first visit of the RUSH Wingless Crate Sprint Cars to the Big R, Cole Susice (Ransomville) took the Gippsters Collision Mini Stocks and Cory Sawyer (Niagara Falls) was crowned the season's Street Stocks champ.
Another Ontarian, Gary Lindberg, took the tip event Saturday, the inaugural visit of the BRP Modified Tour. Provincemate Dave Bailey took the CanAm Challenge title between drivers from Ransomville and Humberstone Speedways. Chris Leone (NF) won his fourth main event of the season in the Gippsters Mini Stocks, where Cole Susice (Ransomville) was named track champion. Middleport's Derek Wagner won the Sportsman/Novice Shootout for the Investors Service Sportsmen and Stevenson's Hardware Novice Sportsmen.
Wagner and Chevalier brought the field to the green flag for the Sean Letts Memorial 40, with Wagner showing the way. Brett Senek and Brad Rouse were on the move early as both entered the top five after passing Trevor Wright and Andrew Smith. The leaders would have a tough time getting through lap traffic as Chevalier was able to start to reel in Wagner. Noah Walker would enter the top five for the first time on lap 16 after passing Andrew Smith. After a couple of mid-race restarts, Chevalier was able to take the lead away from Wagner. He would lead the final 15 laps to score his second series win.
Series points leader Woodhull and 18-year-old Jeremy Weaver were on the front row for the inaugural visit by the RUSH Wingless Crate Sprint Cars with Woodhall showing the way. Arnie Kent would move into third with Zach Morrow and Dave Hawkins racing inside the top five. Woodhall and Weaver battled for the lead for several laps, but Woodhall would lead all 20 laps to score the victory.
Jason Fontaine and Sawyer set the pace in Friday's KiPo Chevrolet Street Stocks feature event with Sawyer showing the way and Pat Dell challenging Fontaine for second. A multi-car wreck on the front straightaway would slow the field down to bring out the caution involving Fontaine, Stefanski, Sawyer and several others. All were able to continue with the exception of Fontaine, who was towed off the track. Stefanski would work back up through the field to take the lead away from Jaren Israel and pull away from the field to score the win.
Leone and Chuck Cala led Friday's Gippsters Collision Mini Stocks to the green flag for their feature event with Leone showing the way. Matt Hornquist would move into second and would go after race leader Leone. Nick Tarnowski flipped on the front stretch to bring out the red flag. Tarnowski climbed out of his car under his own power and was alert with medical personnel. The restart green would see Leone, Hornquist and Susice race inside the top three. Hornquist would take the lead away from Leone on lap five, but Susice would go on to score the win in a last-lap pass.
Saturday, multi-time series champion Rex King Sr. and Jim Rasey were on the front row for the BRP Modified Tour’s inaugural visit to the Big R for their 35-lap event with King Sr. showing the way early. Steve Barr slowed on the front straightaway to bring out the race's first caution with three laps complete. The restart would see King Sr. continue to show the way as his son, Rex Jr., would take third place away. Rex King Jr brought out the caution on lap 15 after spinning in turn three. On the restart, Lindberg would move into third, battling with Johnson for second. Lindberg would reel in Johnson for the lead with 10 laps remaining and complete the pass while working the outside of the racetrack to take the lead away with nine to go.
Chris Dziomba and Stefanski brought KiPo Chevrolet Street Stocks to the green flag for the King of the Hill 75 with Stefanski showing the way. Anthony Guthrie would move into second with Bailey moving into third. Bailey would move into second on lap seven, just as Stefanski was about to put a lap on backmarkers. Bailey would be able to reel in Stefanski while in lap traffic but Stefanski would be able to hold the lead. Ryan Beagle spun on the back straightaway to bring out the race's first caution on lap 24, erasing a near second lead for Stefanski. On the restart, Bailey and Stefanski would battle and exchange the lead several times with Stefanski edging out Bailey to lead at the lap 35 break. The second segment would start with Stefanski continuing to show the way as Israel passed Christopher Hale to move into position number six. Bailey would close in on Stefanski in the late going and would challenge for the lead. Stefanski would hold off Bailey for the win.
Hornquist and Leone were on the front row for the Gippsters Collision Mini Stocks main event with Leone showing the way. Leone and Hornquist would pull away from the rest of the field as Susice moved up through the field from his 11th starting spot and would battle with Steve Matson for third place at the race's halfway mark. Susice would complete the pass while working lap traffic with less than five laps remaining. Leone would hold off Hornquist to score the feature win.
Alex Payne and Darrell Borkenhagen were on the front row for the Sportsman/Novice Shootout with Payne showing the way as Wagner and Andrew Smith moved into second and third. Off a lap five restart, Wagner would take the lead away as Garrison Krentz passed Andrew Smith to take over third place. Krentz would then pass Payne to take over second and would go after Wagner for the lead. Brian Harris would bring out the caution after coming to a stop in turn three after being several laps down with 11 laps remaining. On the restart, Andrew Smith would capitalize on a mistake to take over second as Wagner continued to lead. Wagner would hold off Smith to score the win.
Plans are being finalized for the annual Awards Banquet.
