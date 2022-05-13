Stellar NCCC baseball, softball teams start postseasons

Postseason play gets underway today on the diamonds at Niagara County Community College, as the Thunderwolves open regional playoff series on adjacent fields following record-breaking regular seasons.
Both NCCC teams begin best-of-three series with noon doubleheaders, and deciding games will be played Sunday, if necessary.
In baseball, the Thunderwolves (44-8) are ranked fifth in NJCAA Division III, with their highest win total entering the postseason in history. But NCCC is seeded third in Region III, behind national No. 6 Herkimer (30-5) and 10th-ranked rival Erie (41-10-1).
Entering the playoffs on an 11-game win streak with an 11-1 record in home games, NCCC hosts sixth-seeded Hudson Valley (16-17) in the sub-regional series.
“It’s go time,” coach Matt Clingersmith said. “We have a young team eager to compete in the postseason. Playing at home makes it an especially awesome experience.”
In the midst of its winningest season, NCCC softball (28-17) received the No. 4 seed for the regional semifinals and will host Jefferson (16-13), a team the Thunderwolves held on to beat 9-8 in an April home game.
“This weekend is yet another opportunity to put our program on the map,” coach Nate Beutel said. “We need to be clicking in all three phases of the game — pitching, fielding and hitting.”
A series win this weekend would put NCCC on third base in pursuit of its first trip to the NJCAA tournament. Should the Thunderwolves advance to regional finals, likely on the road against top-seeded and NJCAA No. 2 Corning (33-5), they will be playing for one of Region III’s two automatic spots at nationals.
Reaching one of the regional final series would be the furthest NCCC softball has ever gone in the postseason.
Six-time regional champions in baseball, NCCC has been among the final four regional playoff teams in 13 consecutive seasons, excluding the canceled 2020 postseason.
