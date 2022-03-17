Sullivan: Appreciating that plucky little team from Providence

The basketball obsession started for me in the mid-1960s, as a 9-year-old kid in Newport, Rhode Island. Our little state had only one sports team that really mattered, one connection to the larger sports world. It was Providence College basketball.
Back in those days, “PC” had only one meaning. It wasn’t about a computer, or political correctness, but our beloved Friars. Did you listen to PC last night? Do you think PC could beat UCLA? How about that Jimmy Walker? Later, it was Ernie DiGregorio and Marvin Barnes, both of them Providence natives.
It all came rushing back to me Thursday afternoon, when I heard the PC band play “When The Saints Go Marching In.” That song was the soundtrack of my basketball-loving youth. I would hear the PC band play it though one of those old black transistor radios, which brought me most of the games.
That’s how we experienced sports in the old days, through a radio, often disobeying mom by listening in bed. Most of the games weren’t on TV back then. We listened to Chris Clark do the Providence games, Ned Martin on the Red Sox, the great Johnny Most on the Celtics.
I listened to PC play at Canisius, Niagara and St. Bonaventure, places that could have been the moon for all I knew. But players like Andy Anderson, Manny Leaks, Calvin Murphy and Bob Lanier were mythic figures, standing in the Friars’ path at a time when Eastern basketball was a more innocent enterprise.
At some point Thursday, it occurred to me that I hadn’t seen the Friars play live since 1985, when I was living in New York City. A bunch of my pals from Rhode Island came down for the Big East in those days. We went to Madison Square Garden to pay tribute to Joe Mullaney, the PC coaching legend who had returned for a second, unsuccessful run and was coaching his final game.
I cried when the game ended in the Garden that night, thinking of that little boy who lived and died with Mullaney’s great teams in the 1960s. Older Buffalo fans might recall Mullaney coaching the Braves in the final 29 games of the 1976-77 season, when things were beginning to fall apart for the city’s NBA team.
Anyway, the NCAA Tournament does this to me. One of the great things about sports is how it gives us memories. For a native Rhode Islander, the ancient Providence memories resonate over the years, over more than half a century.
So, I found myself rooting for the Friars on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAAs at KeyBank Center. They were a nice story, a No. 4 seed being treated like an underdog by all the experts around the country. I’ll admit, I fell into the trap and picked South Dakota State to knock them off, like most of the country.
But people have been underestimating Providence all season long. They came into the tournament with a 26-5 record, the most wins for the program since Rick Pitino got them to an improbable Final Four in 1987 — in his second season after taking over for old Joe Mullaney.
All year long, the Friars have been labeled “the “luckiest team in college basketball.” They won too many close games. Head coach Ed Cooley, a Providence native, admits he’s “not the sexiest guy in coaching with respect to style."
One analytics site said the Friars were worse than virtually every fourth seed in the history of the Big Dance. They were only a two-point favorite over South Dakota State, a 13th seed. When you consider how many people went with the Jackrabbits in the pools, they might as well have been the underdog.
That suits the Friars just fine. Yeah, they had won 15 games by fewer than 10 points. They lost by 27 to Creighton in the Big East Tournament. Let’s just say that in terms of basketball artistry, they won’t be confused with the fabulous Friars who got to the Final Four with DiGregorio and Marvin Barnes in 1973.
But on a sunny St. Patrick’s Day, with their fans and band members clad in green, the Friars played another gritty, winning game. They beat South Dakota State, 66-57, ending the Jackrabbits’ 21-game winning streak and holding the nation’s second-highest scoring team to its first sub-70 point game all season.
Upsets are great. But we tend to overthink it at times. Providence was a tough, physical, experienced team from the Big East. The Friars took SD State out of its offense for much of the day, extending the defense on the perimeter, controlling the defensive boards and holding them to 30% on 3-pointers.
“I’ll say this tongue in cheek,” Cooley said. “It’s St. Patrick’s Day and we’re really lucky.”
Cooley said his players thrive on the notion that they're a fortunate bunch. There’s no more common rallying cry among athletes than the “no respect” mantra. In PC’s case, they had good reason to feel insulted.
“We hear the noise,” said guard Al Durham, who had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. “But we can’t let that rattle us. We know what we’re capable of and knew we’d come in with a chip on our shoulder. We just came out and played our game and proved the whole world wrong.”
Durham is a graduate senior who played his first four years at Indiana. Providence has four graduate seniors in its starting lineup, which makes it one of the most experienced groups in the country. Cooley said he loves having old guys. They listen. They know preparation begets luck.
“Our style is win. If it’s by one, it’s a W, and if it’s by 30, it’s a W,” Cooley said. “All we try to do is get to the finish line. We talk to our guys about embracing our preparing for close games. You have to talk it into existence.
“This was a major challenge. This is the most connected group I’ve been around in 28 years of coaching. We’ve responded every time after a loss. I thought the response was great. This team has an ‘it’ factor.”
South Dakota State led, 17-15, after a furious first eight minutes. But PC dug in defensively and held the Jackrabbits without a basket for five minutes before a goaltend. They went more than eight minutes without actually putting the ball in the basket.
The Friars never lost the lead. It got as high as 14 at one point. But the Jackrabbits cut it to three. Hey, you know the Friars. They like to keep the score down so they can get lucky. They survived to play another day. I was proud of my plucky Friars.
“They kind of our identity now,” said forward Noah Horchler, who had 13 points and nine rebounds. “Everybody talks about how we win close games. We’re just coming out ready to win. we’ll take any win we can get.”
The experts say it’s bound to end for PC in the Round of 32. A part of me believes the Friars can go far. Of course, it’s the part of me that’s still 10 years old.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
