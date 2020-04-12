Sullivan: Armstrong playing waiting game, like everyone else

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing in the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.