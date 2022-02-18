Nate Beutel is a master recruiter, as his team’s record will attest. His wife of six years, Annmarie, contends that she was his best recruiting job of all.
“It was,” Annmarie said with a laugh on Wednesday. “He won the prize.”
They began dating 11 years ago, around the time Nate got the head women’s basketball job at Niagara County Community College. It was some courtship, with the emphasis on ‘court’. They took these long drives together — usually to girls’ high school games.
“Those were our date nights,” Annmarie said. “I tell all my friends and people I work with, ‘Oh yeah, date nights used to be going out to high school basketball games across New York’. We even went to Vermont. Those were our quote unquote ‘vacations’.
“He’s lucky I’m really into sports. It’s what we talk about, his recruits. Those are our conversations, him and Baker.”
Baker is their 5-month-old son, a chubby chip off the old man’s block who is named after Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback. Annmarie, a reading teacher at Medina, grew up a Browns fan. Yes, she would still draft Mayfield over Josh Allen.
So, it’s a busy time for Nate Beutel, who is raising his first child while coaching the women’s hoop squad at NCCC. Oh, he’s also the school’s sports information director, the athletic scheduling coordinator, and the head women’s softball coach in the spring. He’s also a high school football assistant at Starpoint.
“We’re getting ready to play softball,” Beutel said. “We’re going to Florida in a couple of weeks. I’m lucky. My uncle, Glenn Meyers, helps me coach both sports and kind of takes the reins in softball these months where there’s a big overlap.”
He shows no signs of slowing down, either. On Tuesday, Beutel drove to Syracuse to scout a high school player. It’s late in the high school basketball season. He needs to find players from around New York if he intends to maintain the program’s lofty standard.
“That’s cake,” Beutel said of the Syracuse trip. “Usually, I’ll do the Albany and back trips (without staying over). I’ve had a bunch of girls from out that way. You gotta do what you gotta do to get ‘em.”
Clearly, he’s done a good job of finding players. Beutel is in his 10th season at NCCC. His teams are 226-61. This year’s squad is 24-3 after Wednesday night’s 68-60 win over Jamestown CC. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, the Thunderwolves are 93-11. Of their 24 wins this season, 20 have been by 20 points or more.
That’s a UConn level of success, albeit at the Division II level of junior-college women’s basketball. N-Trip has won three straight regional championships and will host the event on Feb. 26-27. Beutel, a four-time Region III coach of the year, has sent more than two dozen women on to four-year programs, including five at the D-I level.
Beutel was reluctant to coach women at first. But he’s grown to love it and said he wouldn’t want to do anything else.
“I do,” he said. “I love the grind. We talk about outworking our opponent every single day. I remember the first time I met with my group 10 years ago. That was the first thing we went over, number one rule of our program: ‘We’ve got to figure out a way, every single day, to outwork our opponent in every single aspect’.
“And I need to set the example. Part of it is those trips.”
Beutel grew up in Sanborn, down the road from the college. His mother, Annette, recently retired after a career as a teacher. His father, Loren, was a factory worker and certified mechanic who worked on a farm as a young man and “worked super hard his whole life”. Nate says he got a lot of his work ethic from his parents.
He played three sports at Starpoint High. He knew he was meant for a career in sports, so he went to Medaille College in the sport management program that had been established by long-time basketball coach and educator Rich Jacob.
Nate was always mature for his age, full of initiative. As a high school senior, Beutel got an internship as a sports writer for John D’Onofrio at the Lockport paper. Next thing he knew, he was covering high schools for the Niagara Gazette as a college freshman.
“It was wild,” he said. “I’m like 18 years old covering Niagara Falls in their heyday with Paul Harris and Jonny Flynn. I just kind of ran with it a little bit.”
But sports writing wasn’t his true passion. Beutel had a class at Medaille that was taught by head basketball coach Mike MacDonald. One day, he went up to MacDonald after class and reminded him that he’d attended one of his hoop camps at Canisius.
“He was just a good dude,” said MacDonald, now the head men’s coach at D-II power Daemen. “I knew he was doing some writing for the Gazette. I asked ‘What do you want to do?’ He said, ‘I really want to be a basketball coach.’ I said, ‘Really.’”
MacDonald told Beutel he could coach the Medaille junior varsity after graduation. Around that time, Annette told Nate he should get his master’s in education so he could coach and teach. So, he earned a master’s while coaching the JVs.
“He did a great job at that,” MacDonald recalled. “In fact, he went up and beat Billy Beilein (at NCCC). Billy was not happy, but it was funny, because Nate still has the box score hanging on the office wall from that game.”
Jon Roth hired Beutel to coach the Grand Island boys varsity at 23 years old. Beutel spent two seasons at Grand Island. His teams struggled, but Bob McKeown, then the athletic director at NCCC, hired him to coach the women’s team. McKeown, the former sportscaster at WKBW-TV, knew Beutel had the makings of a top coach and recruiter.
The Thunderwolves went 13-15 his first year. In the second season, employing a revitalized roster and an uptempo style, Beutel led them to a 25-5 record and they’ve never looked back.
“I love working with them, and I would never go back to coaching guys,” Beutel said. “Most people would probably describe me as a football type coach. I’m loud, I’m boisterous. So, maybe not your typical female sports coach.
“But that’s who I am, and the girls have bought into that. They play like that. We constantly talk about bringing energy and stuff like that. I love the girls’ attitude and excitement and passion for the game. They’re playing the game for the right reasons.”
Of course, coaching females was a bit daunting at first. As a general rule, most men who coach females will tell you the women require more of a lighter, personal touch than the men do.
“Right at the beginning, I said, ‘You’re got to work on your girl words’,” Annmarie recalled. “You have to use girl words. You can’t be aggressive. He still is to a certain point. But it’s not like coaching boys.
“He has two sisters, which helped. He’d call me up and I’d say, ‘You have to let them vent’. He didn’t actually do this, but it’s like you have to yell at them and be brushing their hair at the same time, telling them they’re pretty. Let them come and cry to you because their boyfriend broke up with them.
“He didn’t understand that that was all part of this. So, it did take him time. Now he’s the whisperer. He’s great. The girls love him. He’s so good with them.”
What matters most, regardless of gender, is that a coach helps his players get better and win. Gabrielle McDuffie, the T-Wolves’ leading scorer and rebounder, went to Niagara CCC to improve her game and earn a scholarship to a four-year school.
“The biggest thing about Coach is he’s worked with me on a lot of things I could improve,” said McDuffie, a 5-9 guard who has verbally committed to Daemen.
“We worked out a lot over the summer. He helped me a lot with my individual skills. He’s overall a great coach and he’s been there for me a lot.”
McDuffie hails from an athletic clan that’s been called the ‘first family of Buffalo football.’ Her father, Steve, coached Bennett High to the state championship game last season. Her brother, Isaiah, plays for the Green Bay Packers. Two of her uncles played football for UB and her cousin, Dylan, led the Bulls in rushing last season.
So, Gabby is one player who can handle some of that gruff, football-coach demeanor from Beutel.
“He always says I’m the one he picks on a little bit,” McDuffie said. “He knows I can handle it. My family, we’re a tough love kind of family. He has a good amount of that with me. But we also have a good relationship with each other.”
One also wonders whether Beutel will get to a higher level. It’s amazing how successful some of the coaches at NCCC have been over a long period. Bill Beilein is in his 12th season as the men’s hoop coach and has never had a losing season. The men were 24-5 heading into Friday’s game with Erie. The baseball team has won 74 percent of its games during Matt Klingersmith’s 15 seasons as head coach.
“I don’t have the full answer to that,” Beutel said when asked if he aspires to coach at a four-year school. There are many colleges that prefer to hire a female to coach women’s teams, which limits the opportunities.
“At the same time,” he said, “to be able to coach at the school in the town where I grew up in is pretty special. What we’ve been able to build here is pretty awesome.”
Winning, and winning big, never gets old. Four of his five starters from the 2019-20 team, which went 30-1, got Division I scholarships. That’s what drives him, being able to give young women a chance to achieve big things.
His wife was asked if she ever has to tell Nate to drive a little less, to let up a bit, to not be so obsessed with the journey.
“My in-laws tell me to say that,” Annmarie said. “But I know he likes to win and I know he wants to get the best players. I know sometimes he has to drive far for them. So I’m very understanding in that aspect.
“I don’t ever complain. Baker’s still little, so it’s OK. In the future, we might have to have that conversation, but we know I’m OK with it. I don’t mind. It keeps him out of trouble. I know where he is at all times.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
