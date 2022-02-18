Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 20. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.