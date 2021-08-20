Sullivan: Celebrating the unsung heroes of MLB playoff contenders

Some of the purists aren't that keen about it. But I’m a big fan of the second wild card in Major League Baseball. Adding another playoff spot in both leagues keeps more teams alive late in the summer and gives fans more reason to pay attention down the stretch.
Older baseball fans might recall the 1968 season, which was the last before MLB expanded to four divisions. The Tigers and Cardinals had the league titles essentially wrapped up by mid-July. The only real drama was whether Denny McLain would win 30 games.
As of Friday, there were 16 teams in first place or within four games of a wild-card. What’s wrong with that? Normally, 16 teams make the postseason in the NHL and NBA. It’s good for the game that fans of more than half the teams can still be dreaming of making the World Series as we approach September.
The more teams that are in contention, the more players who can have critical roles down the stretch or in the playoffs. Who will be this year’s Randy Arozarena, Julio Urias or Steve Pearce? What previously obscure player will rise up and play a critical role in October?
One great thing about late-season baseball is discovering players who have been thriving outside the limelight during the season — guys whose stats make you shake your head and say, ‘I didn’t know he was having that kind of year!’
We hear all about Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper and Vlad Guerrero Jr., Jacob DeGrom, Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole. But how about the less celebrated players in a baseball season?
I decided to put together a team of unsung heroes, some more obscure than others. All of them are having terrific years for teams that are fighting to make the postseason. All statistics are through Thursday night’s games:
SULLY’S ALL-UNSUNG HERO MLB TEAM
• Catcher: Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay — Manager Kevin Cash said Zunino has been the Rays’ MVP for his defense alone. His surprising power is a bonus. Zunino, who homered in the seventh game of the ALCS last fall, has 26 homers in 247 at-bats, a bomb every 9.5 official ABs. That’s comparable to Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds in their primes and would be the best ratio ever for a catcher over a full season.
• First Base: Andrew Vaughn, White Sox — The third overall pick in the 2019 draft, Vaughn played in only 55 minor-league games before this season, none above “A” ball. After a slow start, he has nudged his way into Rookie of the Year talk. Since June 28, after making a minor adjustment in his sweet swing, he is hitting .321with nine homers and 25 RBIs.
• Second Base: Jonathan India, Cincinnati — Another red-hot rookie — and clear favorite for the NL award. India has 75 runs scored and a .396 on-base percentage for a Reds team that is first in the NL in OPS and second in runs. He’s been the catalyst, hitting .300 with a .523 slugging average out of the leadoff spot. He had eight homers in a recent 16-game stretch.
• Shortstop: J.P. Crawford, Seattle — Mariners fans felt Crawford deserved to be an all-star for his defense alone. He won the Gold Glove last season and leads the AL in double plays and total chances this year. He’s also boasting career highs in batting (.270), runs (62) and doubles (26). He’s missed only two games for a Seattle team that’s fighting for the second AL wild card.
• Third Base: Austin Riley, Atlanta — Riley has been one of the hottest hitters in the game this month as the Braves have won 13 of 15 to take command of the NL East. In August, he’s hitting .353 with a .588 slugging percentage. On the year, the third-year man is hitting .298 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs. He’s tied for third in the NL in total bases and tied for third in hits.
• Outfield: Chris Taylor, Dodgers — A manager’s dream, Taylor has played six positions, splitting time evenly between the infield and outfield. He’s also having a career year, leading LA in at-bats, runs, hits and steals. He’s third in the NL in runs scored (82). He and Shohei Ohtani are the only men in MLB with 80 runs, 50 walks, 10 homers and 10 steals.
• Outfield: Avisail Garcia, Milwaukee — After losing nearly 40 pounds in the offseason by cutting salt and sugar from his diet, the 30-year-old Garcia regained his lost power. After hitting only two homers with a sorry .326 slugging percentage in 2020, the veteran Venezuelan leads the NL Central frontrunners with a career-high 23 homers and 72 RBIs.
• Outfield: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto — Vlad Guerrero Jr. gets most of the pub, but Hernandez is having a career year and has been the best hitter in the game in August. The native Dominican is hitting .439 this month with six homers and 21 RBIs. He had multiple hits in eight of his last 10 games. He’s now second in the AL (behind Michael Brantley) in batting at .317 and fifth in RBIs with 84.
• Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston — The 2019 American League Rookie of the Year winner is back to form after missing most of the 2020 season while recovering from surgery on both knees. Alvarez has 22 homers and a team-leading 77 RBIs. Among primary DHs, he’s second in the league in batting with a .287 average.
• Righty Starter: Chris Bassitt, Oakland — Let’s pray for a quick recovery for Bassitt, who suffered facial fractures when struck by a line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin on Tuesday night. Bassitt was having a banner year for the A’s, leading the AL with a 12-4 record — 8-1 on the road after Tuesday’s loss. He was first in the league in innings and had a 27-11 record going back to the start of 2019.
• Lefty Starter: Alex Wood, San Francisco — After two injury-plagued seasons, Wood has regained the form that led to a 16-3 season for the Dodgers in 2017. He’s 10-3 for surprising San Francisco, which has the best record in MLB. His ERA is an unremarkable 4.14, but Wood is a great slump stopper. The Giants are 11-0 in games he starts after a loss.
• Righty Reliever: Chad Green, Yankees — A siege of injuries and a dysfunctional Aroldis Chapman forced Green to be a Bronx workhorse. He’s been up to the task. His 63.1 innings are the most of any AL pitcher who hasn’t started a game. Green is 7-5 with six saves (three in a row this week) and 15 holds. The Yanks have won the last 11 games in which he appeared.
• Lefty Reliever: Genesis Cabrera, St. Louis — After a rough patch in early July, Cabrera has been virtually unhittable. In eight August appearances covering 8.2 innings, he has allowed one hit and no walks. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 15 appearances. Overall, Cabrera is 2-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 22 holds, tied for second in the NL behind LA’s Blake Treinen.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
