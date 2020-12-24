Sullivan: Christmas reminds us just what we're missing

As an avid basketball fan, I’m glad for the return of the NBA regular season and the slate of five televised games on Christmas Day. My wife, who asked if there’s a single day when sports aren’t on, does not share my enthusiasm.
Still, it’s not the same as watching games in person. I've always said I would rather go to a local high school or college game than watch any professional game on the tube. There’s something about a local sports event, about simply being there.
It has been more than nine months since I attended a hoop game. The only sporting event I’ve covered in person since the pandemic hit was a Blue Jays-Red Sox game in August in downtown Buffalo — in whatever they call that stadium these days. There were no fans, and I had no desire to go back.
For a basketball lover, nothing compares with walking into a local high school or college gym on a winter’s night and watching kids play. The last one I covered was a girls’ sectional game between Hamburg and Williamsville South at Buffalo State in mid-March, the day before everything shut down.
The attraction was Amari DeBerry of Will. South, the best girls’ prospect to come out of this area in more than 30 years. It was a great night. I talked briefly with legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who stood at the top of the stands to watch his young recruit.
Those sectional games at Buff State have always been like reunions for basketball fans, times for people to reconnect and share their love for the sport. I remember how my dear friend, the late Allen Wilson, would be treated like royalty by the high school crowd when he arrived and walked down press row.
I ran into old acquaintances that night — Hamburg athletic director Pat Cauley, who was part of the great Sweet Home athletic class of 1984; Kevin Lester, the retired Will South AD and “The Natural” cast member; dedicated high school writers Miguel Rodriguez and Patrick Nagy.
A couple of weeks before that, I saw Bill Beilein’s fine team at Niagara CCC play against Erie CC, coached by my old pal, Alex Nwora. I saw Greg Paulus’s undersized but determined Niagara team play on a Friday night at the Gallagher Center.
The Gallagher Center! The memories I have of that place. On Christmas Eve, I find myself praying silently for former Niagara coach Joe Mihalich, still on a medical leave from his Hofstra team. Hofstra upset No 23 Richmond on Tuesday, by the way, which must have made Joe very proud.
Maybe it’s the holidays, but I’m feeling a bit sentimental about it all. Mihalich and I were born the same year. Our mothers died a few weeks apart. I was there for his greatest wins at Niagara, and I spoke to him the day after Hofstra found out the NCAA Tournament had been canceled last March after getting into the Dance for the first time in 19 seasons.
The pandemic has been pretty easy for me. I’ve been working from home, watching a lot of TV and reading. There’s something to be said for sitting home all day and doing the same thing over and over again. I’m a creature of habit, a fan of repetitive activity. Maybe that’s why I became a sports writer. There’s a reassuring sameness to the games, a seasonal rhythm.
But it’s tough around Christmas. The pandemic is finally getting to me. Not being around people during the holidays has brought home the acute sense of isolation that many people have been feeling for months.
No holiday parties, where you socialize with people from work. No Christmas Eve party at Chris O’Brien's, where I’d see people once a year and catch up on their lives. In those settings, it’s natural for a lot of the talk to be about sports. Imagine the elevated chatter we’re missing about this Bills team!
Worst of all is being separated from family. This will be the first Christmas where I’m not with any of my children. No gathering around the television for “It’s a Wonderful Life,” my fondest holiday tradition. Maybe I’ll have to cry alone this year.
That’s one of the things we love about sports. It’s like one big, extended family. Not just fathers and sons (and daughters) playing catch, but the shared connection that sports fans have, the sense of community that comes with following a beloved team and knowing you’re not alone.
The Bills are bringing enormous joy to their fans in time for Christmas. A football team can’t cure a pandemic, but it helps carry you through. Imagine how dreary the pandemic would be if it were one of those 7-9 Bills seasons.
So it’ll be like finding a small, unexpected gift under the tree if there can be fans at a Buffalo playoff game, or games, even if it’s restricted to 6,700 people. This remarkable Bills team deserves a live connection with its loyal family of fans, no matter how small, during a real NFL playoff contest.
At some point, life will return to normal, or as close to normal as could be expected. We’ll look back on this sad, difficult time and appreciate a lot of the little things that we took for granted. I can’t wait to go to a live local basketball game, with real fans in the seats. I’ll be sure to soak it all in.
Until then, there’s five NBA games to sustain me. Oh, and I’ll make sure to fit old George Bailey in there at some point, too. Merry Christmas.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
