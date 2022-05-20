Sullivan: Dhane Smith, Bandits' Black star, taking Buffalo shooting to heart

Dhane Smith didn't care that much for Buffalo as a place to live when he joined the Bandits 10 years ago. But in time, the city grew on him. He lives downtown now. He owns a home in Hamburg and plans to build another in the Southtowns.
Smith considers this his adopted hometown. He laughs and calls himself a classic "Buffalo guy." So, the murder of 10 East Side residents by a white supremacist last Saturday afternoon rocked him to his core.
The tragedy struck even deeper for another reason. Smith, the likely MVP in the National Lacrosse League, is a Black man in a predominantly white man's sport.
"When I heard about it Saturday, it didn't feel real," Smith said Friday. "Then on Sunday morning, when they started releasing the victims' faces, that's what kind of hit home for me. I knew I needed to say something. I just didn't know what to say.
"I'm a soft-spoken person. I don't like to speak up or talk about my feelings. But I felt I needed to do so."
So, before the Bandits took on the Toronto Rock at KeyBank Center last Sunday, Smith gathered his teammates together in the locker room and made an emotional speech about the Tops Friendly Markets killings and how deeply he felt the pain of his community.
"I talked to everybody before the game and told them a little bit about my story, a little bit about the city and how much they needed us at that time," said Smith, a native of Kitchener, Ontario. "I'm a Black athlete in a primarily white sport. I talked to the guys about how I grew up, how hard it was. But I didn't want them to feel bad for me. I wanted them to understand that we need change and I do it for the next generation.
"I feel like we came together and played for more than just ourselves."
The Bandits beat the Rock, 18-17, in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinal series. They play on Saturday night in Toronto, with a chance to wrap up the series and advance to the final and a chance at their first NLL title since 2008.
Smith would love to bring the title back to Buffalo. He was league MVP in 2016, when he set the NLL scoring record. He broke the assist record this season and finished with 135 points, two shy of his record total in that 2016 campaign.
He is the only Black player ever to win the league's MVP award, a distinction that went unmentioned at the time. Smith is quiet by nature. But after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, he spoke out about racial injustice, using a series of tweets to recount his struggles as a young athlete dealing with prejudice in a white world.
Speaking out after Floyd's death helped prepare Smith to respond when senseless hate descended upon Buffalo last Saturday.
"Yeah, most definitely," he said. "Again, I'm trying to use my platform to the best of my ability. It's so unfortunate what's going on in this world. If I can help out one person, or a few, that's all that matters.
"The great City of Buffalo has helped me throughout my career. They've supported me, so it's my turn to give back."
Smith, who plans to bring lacrosse clinics to kids in the inner city, will donate $50 for every goal the Bandits score Saturday night. He's also auctioning off his game-worn gloves, his stick and his shoes. The proceeds will go to the families of the victims of what he called an "unthinkable racial attack."
"I hope we score a lot of goals," he said. "It's meaningful for me."
A flurry of goals could mean a sweep of the Rock and a trip to the NLL championship series, where the Bandits would have the home-field advantage as the team with the best record in the regular season.
They lost two of three to Toronto in the regular season — though the stars played sparingly in the finale. But Smith said the teams match up well, with strong goaltending, and the Bandits will have to be at their best.
"It comes down to the little things," he said, "the little battles, the loose balls, not turning the ball over as much. Their defense likes to pressure our offense. Our offense is very athletic, so if we can get those scoring chances early, we're able to get some momentum."
Winning won't save the world, but one thing Smith has learned during a decade in Buffalo is how sports can lift the spirits of a community in difficult times. A lacrosse championship could be a momentary release from all the pain.
"It's huge for us to put a smile on the City of Buffalo's faces to the best of our ability," Smith said. "We had 10,000 fans for a 6 o'clock Sunday game after a terrible thing that happened in Buffalo. The support's been there all year and we can't thank them enough."
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.