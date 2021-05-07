Sullivan: From the Sabres, to the Yanks and Knicks, there's a lot to discuss in sports

Column as I see ‘em:
Another pathetic Sabres season will come to a merciful conclusion on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh. They’ll finish with the worst record in the NHL for the fourth time in eight years and miss the playoffs for a record-tying 10th consecutive season.
But some Buffalo fans will always find cause for hope. The fact that the Sabres actually played functional hockey under Don Granato has people believing he should get the full-time gig. One golf buddy told me that at least the team had discovered a genuine star in Sam Reinhart.
Sorry, but I’m not buying. Yes, Reinhart had a career season. He entered the final weekend with 25 goals, equaling a career high. He was the Sabres’ best forward on many nights — and often without Jack Eichel. Late in the year, he moved to center and performed adequately in the middle.
The question is, do you hand Reinhart elite money for putting up numbers in another lost season? He made $5.2 million this season on a one-year deal. He'll be a restricted free agent after the season. I imagine his agent will point to Sam’s stats and push for a long-term contract with an annual salary of $7 million or more.
Jeff Skinner got eight years, $72 million after a 40-goal season, right? Reinhart is a better hockey player. OK, but that doesn’t justify overpaying a player who had a good season for a horrible team. Opening the vault for Reinhart at this point would be repeating the same foolish mistake — which is this franchise's sad story.
Offer Reinhart something in the two-year, $12 million range. If he’s insulted, trade him. Reinhart has been part of consistent losers since he got drafted second overall. You can’t blame him for the surrounding dysfunction. People act like he's some plucky overachiever. But he hasn’t been a difference maker when it mattered. He hasn’t lifted his team. He’s now in the top 10 all-time of NHL games played without appearing in the playoffs.
The Sabres might be looking to move Reinhart. He was drafted as a center in 2014, but a succession of coaches saw him as a winger. It could be that they moved him to center to enhance his trade value for potential suitors. Of course, it could also jack up the price for a new deal with Buffalo.
Reinhart would be a No. 3 center on a real contender. In Buffalo, he’d slot in at center behind Jack Eichel (assuming he stays) and Dylan Cozens. At some point, you need to change the faces of the franchise to transform a losing culture.
When you’re the worst franchise in pro sports, is anyone indispensable?
•••
I have no problem with hoop fans who support Stephen Curry as an MVP candidate. Curry is leading the NBA in scoring and has an average Warriors team in playoff position in the West. Sports MVPs don’t necessarily have to be from top teams. There are a lot of ways to determine who has the "most value."
But if Curry has a shot with a .500 team, how about the Knicks’ Julius Randle? He’s one of three players averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists (along with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo). Jokic is the clear favorite for the award and Giannis won it the last two years.
The Nuggets and Bucks have better records than the Knicks. But you could argue that Randle has been a bigger influence on his team’s success than the others. The Knicks are 37-29, fourth in the East. The last two years, they were a combined 38-110.
The Knicks have been one of the league’s big surprises. Randle’s willingness to buy into Tom Thibodeau’s system and become a leader and primary ballhandler was a huge reason for the transformation. He leads the NBA in minutes and takes a lot of tough shots, so his field-goal percentage suffers by comparison with the other big men.
I don’t have a vote, and I’m not sure who would get it. But Randle deserves to be part of the conversation.
•••
Things are looking up for the Yankees, who have a former MVP (Giancarlo Stanton) and two-time Cy Young winner (Corey Kluber) looking like they did when they last won those awards four seasons ago.
Stanton, who played in only 41 games in 2019 and 2020, has been on a tear of late. Heading into Friday’s games, he was 20 for his last 36, with four homers and nine RBIs. Stanton, who hit 59 homers for Florida in his MVP year in 2017, was hitting .312 overall with a .970 OPS and 12-game hitting streak.
Kluber, 34, signed a one-year deal with the Yanks after appearing in only eight games the past two seasons, only one in 2020. He got off to a rough start, but he had his old command and velocity in his last outing, when he gave up only two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings in a 2-0 victory over the Tigers.
Time will tell if Kluber can perform close to his Cy Young form of 2014 and 2017 with the Indians. The same goes for Stanton, who has battled injuries in recent seasons. But if those two stay healthy and keep up their recent pace, the Yankees will win the AL East going away.
•••
John Rahm, the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world, was 4-over par and in danger of missing the cut Friday in the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte. Rahm is the current leader on the PGA Tour with 22 consecutive tournaments played without missing the cut.
It’s hard to go 20 straight tourneys without missing a cut, especially in today’s ultra-competitive fields. Joaquin Niemann has the second-longest active cut streak at 17. There are only six players with more than 10 straight.
The all-time record for making the cut? Tiger Woods made 142 consecutive cuts between 1998 and 2005. That’s an incredible feat, a record that will never be broken. There’s a better chance that someone in MLB will break Joe DiMaggio’s record of getting a hit in 56 straight games.
Making any cut is an achievement. In this year’s Masters, the players missing the cut included Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar. Now think how amazing it was for Tiger to go seven years without missing a single time.
•••
If you get the sense that there are more low-run games in MLB than normal, you’re right. There have already been three no-hitters, and another seven-inning hitless performance by Madison Bumgarner (which doesn’t technically count as a no-hitter). It’s rare to see a team get 10 hits in a game these days.
Through Thursday, the aggregate batting average for MLB was .233. Over a full season, that would be an all-time low. Records for MLB go back to 1871. The current record is .237 in 1968. That was the famous Year of the Pitcher, when hitting was so bad they decided to lower the pitcher’s mound.
Not surprisingly, strikeouts are trending to a record high at 9.04 per team per game. A year ago, strikeouts were down slightly after increasing an amazing 14 years in a row.
Last month, MLB announced that it would move the mound back by one foot — to 61-feet-6 inches — in one of its minor leagues this summer. They’ll experiment with it in the second half of the independent Atlantic League to see if it injects more offense and excitement into the game.
•••
Niagara University’s baseball team hosts MAAC power Fairfield at Bobo Field on Saturday and Sunday in the final weekend of the regular season. Fairfield is atop the MAAC with a 29-1 record, the only loss coming last weekend against Siena.
Niagara is 17-11 (all games were league games due to Covid) and in second place in the conference standings, which are uneven due to pandemic-related postponements. The Purple Eagles are in position to host a quarterfinal series in the MAAC tourney, slated to begin on May 21. It'll be interesting to see how Niagara shapes up against a team that will be a heavy favorite for the MAAC title and NCAA bid.
•••
Jeff Skinner scored a power-play goal for the Sabres in their loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. It was Skinner’s first goal on the man advantage in two full seasons, or since signing his lucrative new deal in the summer of 2019. That’s a span of 111 games.
See what happens when you liberate him from Ralph Krueger?
