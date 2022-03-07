Two years ago, the Niagara women’s basketball team adopted a furious, full-court pressure defense that could drive opponents to distraction. The players loved playing it. All right, the coaches told the team leaders. So, what should we call it?
“They decided on Hurricane Havoc,” head coach Jada Pierce said Saturday at the Gallagher Center. “We kind of ran with it from there. It’s everywhere. It’s in our locker room. It’s who we are.
“We’re always aiming for a Category 5,” Pierce said. “That’s the one that causes mass destruction.”
The Purple Eagles have created plenty of havoc this season. They've used their pressure defense to torment opponents and post a winning MAAC record for the first time in 17 years and earn a first-round MAAC tourney bye for the first time since 2013.
Fourth-seeded Niagara, which is 14-14 overall and 11-9 in the league, will take on No. 5 Siena at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the MAAC quarterfinals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. If they advance, the Eagles will likely take on top-seeded Fairfield, which is riding a 12-game winning streak and has a 19-1 conference record.
“We’re not done yet,” said senior guard Ally Haar, the team's third-leading scorer. “At the beginning of the season, we had goals and we’ve worked for them. It’s nice to see things paying off from the summer workouts, the conditioning, the lifts. Now it’s go time. It’s March. We’re excited.”
Pierce promises they’ll be ready. Four months of Hurricane Havoc has them prepared to employ their signature swarming style at a high level. One thing is for certain, they won’t back down. You'd better alert the authorities, because these ladies will steal everything that isn’t tied down.
Niagara led the country in steals this season with 13.4 a game. That’s first out of 350 schools playing Division I women’s basketball. Junior guard Angel Parker, a Cheektowaga native and Cardinal O’Hara grad, is the top thief in the land with 4.2 steals a contest and set the program's single-season record with 113 total swipes. Parker also leads NU in scoring at 17.5 a game and was unanimously selected first team all-conference.
“It’s been fun,” Haar said. “Angel’s fit in extremely well with the style that we play. Teams are scared to play us. Putting the pressure on other teams, getting out in transition and scoring easy buckets, that makes it fun.”
They talk a lot about fun. Pierce says it’s the most fun she’s had as a head coach. It’s not just that they’re finally winning after six tough seasons.
“You go in that locker room and you don’t know what our record is,” Pierce said. “They’re playing music, having a mini-dance party or whatever they’re doing. They like to stay loose. That's what I love about this group. They’ve helped me to be a little lighter, not so wound up and serious.
“They make me laugh. They had me dancing in the locker room, for crying out loud!”
They love playing fast, though it’s not always an artistic triumph. You look at the statistics and wonder how they do it. Niagara shoots 38.2% from the floor. Their opponents shoot 46.5%, which is last in the conference. They’re getting out rebounded by more than three boards a game.
But possession is nine-tenths of the law, right? Niagara’s style produces a lot of extra possessions. They force 6.3 more turnovers than they commit per, a staggering stat. They get off nearly 10 more shots per game than their opponents, which is why they lead the MAAC in scoring at 71 points a game.
“When you score 71 points a game, you have to get a lot of possessions,” Pierce said. “That’s forcing a turnover, or forcing the tempo all the time. A lot of people cannot score ‘off schedule,’ as they say.
“They want to be on schedule with what they do,” she said. “People want to be in a rhythm to run their offense. That is our goal, to get people off schedule, get them going at our pace, because they’re not used to scoring that way. We are, they’re not.”
Iona could tell you all about it. Last Thursday, Niagara and Iona were tied, 48-48, at the end of regulation in a game the Purple Eagles needed to clinch a tournament bye. In OT, Hurricane Havoc took over. Niagara had NINE steals in the five-minute extra period and outscored Iona 18-2 to win 66-50.
“You could see in their eyes in the huddle they weren’t going to be denied,” Pierce recalled. “That was an incredible moment for our team to realize they had that other gear. You just played 40 minutes of basketball, and you had five more minutes. It’s a gut check. Who wants this more?
“As long as I’ve been watching basketball — and my dad had me watching at a young age — I’ve never seen an overtime like that before.”
Parker was on another level that day. She had 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals in the win. Hurricane Havoc suits her well, and to think she nearly went elsewhere in the MAAC.
In the fall of 2018, Parker signed with Siena. But she suffered from stomach issues that season and eventually switched from Siena to Niagara so she could continue to get medical treatment in Western New York.
“I like to think everything happens for a reason,” Parker said. “Once I got here, I was like, ‘Wow, I really fit in here. I really like this.’ I don’t know what it would have been like somewhere else, but I feel at home here. I’m just … happy.”
Pierce said she felt like the luckiest person in America when Angel chose Niagara. She’s doubly blessed. Angel’s younger sister, freshman Aaliyah, another O'Hara product, is NU's second-leading scorer and top rebounder. She's all but a lock to win conference rookie of the year. Oh, and a third O’Hara star, Jade Rutledge, has committed to play at NU next season.
Parker is the heart and soul of the Eagles now. She has been sensational over the last month, when Niagara won seven of nine to get to fourth place. Over those nine games, she has averaged 22.2 points and 5.0 rebounds a game. She had 11 steals in a win at St. Peter’s.
That nine-game run began after a 75-72 loss at Fairfield, when Niagara gave the league’s top team a real test on its home court before falling short. Even in defeat, Pierce saw it as a turnaround, a sign that the hard work and the style were paying off.
“I knew that loss would hurt,” Pierce said. “That buzzer goes off and you’re frustrated because you’re that close to beating the quote-unquote top team. You could just tell they were going to be on a mission from there.”
Parker enters the MAAC tourney playing the best ball of her college career. She believes her team is peaking at the right moment.
“I do,” Parker said. “I feel like at the beginning of the season we were still trying to gather together, see how we meshed. We looked back at the film and practices and we realized how good we can be when we’re on top of everything and working together and enjoying ourselves.
“I think the style that we play, we do enjoy ourselves, putting that pressure on people,” she said with a laugh. “It can get tiring, but it’s fun.”
It’s not so enjoyable if you’re on the other team, trying to run your offense. The Purple Eagles look into the eyes of opponents and know they’re afraid of the approaching storm.
“Trust me, they are,” Pierce said. After all, you never know when you’re walking straight into a Category 5.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
