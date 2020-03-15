Sullivan: Outbreak claims April, sport's greatest month

It felt like Dejection Sunday.
Normally on this day, we would have been watching the last of the conference championship basketball games and waiting eagerly for the NCAA Tournament field to be revealed on CBS on the selection show Sunday evening.
Instead, there was nothing. No debates about who were the last teams in and who got snubbed. None of my predictable whining about the power conferences getting too many bids at the expense of the lowly mid-majors.
No bracket pools. No storybook matchups. No Cinderellas. No arguing about which is the toughest of the four regions.
On Sunday, the major TV event in these parts wasn’t the selection show, but Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, holding a late-morning press conference to confirm that they have discovered three cases in the county and urge people to stay home.
A year ago, we were wondering where the UB men’s and women’s teams would be going in the Big Dance. This year, there would probably have been no Western New York team in the field, but that couldn’t diminish the excitement of watching another NCAA tourney unfold over three weeks.
I consider the opening Thursday and Friday of the tournament, when the little schools get their chance to topple the giants, the two best days in sports. On Thursday, I would have gathered at some bar in Buffalo, where a bunch of old college hoop lovers get together every year at noon to watch the tourney proper get under way.
But the coronavirus has changed all that. Rising fear over the spread of COVID-19 has essentially shut down sports in the country. They canceled the NCAA tourney, suspended the NBA and NHL seasons and MLB spring training. They called off golf’s Players Championship and postponed the Masters. High school championships were postponed in New York, along with spring seasons in most college athletics.
The NFL’s official year is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, though it’s possible they push back one of busiest weeks of the year in that sport. Premier League soccer has been suspended. They’re staging UFC fights in arenas without any fans.
There’s no telling where it will end, and how soon the sports world will return to normalcy. I understand the reasons. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious disease and a welcome voice of reason, said on “Meet The Press” that he’d rather be too cautious than the alternative, and you can’t argue with science.
It’s still tough for sports lovers. On Friday, I spoke with several college and high school coaches who had to tell their players that their season was over — in some cases when they were still chasing a state or national championship. It was a rough day, a day for tears and disappointment.
“We understand why the decision was made and we get it,” said Niagara women’s lacrosse coach Wendy Stone. “It still doesn’t make it any easier.”
It eased the pain when the NCAA decided to give athletes in spring sports an extra year of eligibility, but there was an sense of loss nonetheless.
“It’s going to be a different team, with new freshmen, “ Stone said. “It’s not ever going to be the same. Every year, every team is different and it’s unfortunate this group won’t get to see it through.”
There’s never a good time for sports to be shut down. But it seems a little sadder near the start of spring, which is a time of hope and renewal. In a brutal northern climate, people are even more eager to go outdoors. You appreciate the nicer weather and the spring sports when you’ve waited so long for it to arrive.
April is my favorite month on the sports calendar. It means the start of the baseball season, the Final Four in men’s and women’s Division I college hoops, the opening of the NBA and NHL playoffs. It’s the Masters, which starts the golf season in earnest (and of course, the local courses finally open!).
Things aren’t likely to change any time soon. So April will instead be “the cruelest month,” as T.S. Eliot wrote in his famous poem, “The Wasteland.” The sports landscape will be “a heap of broken images,” to steal a phrase from Eliot.
OK, so it’s not the end of the world, not life and death. There are other things to occupy us, even if we have to stay in the house: books and guitar and Netflix and Strat-O-Matic baseball.
We could focus on the presidential race, but the spring sports season would be a welcome relief, an escape from the incessant coverage of Trump and the seemingly endless stream of debates and televised town halls.
Aside from contracting the virus, my greatest fear is that the NFL draft will get even more attention than usual, that the most overhyped event in sports will become even larger to fill the void.
No bracket pools this year, but there’s no stopping the scourge of mock NFL drafts. Tough times, indeed.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
