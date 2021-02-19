Sullivan: Paulus earning a master's in the unconventional at NU

When Greg Paulus was a freshman point guard at Duke, coach Mike Krzyzewski gave him a binder to keep all his notes. Paulus kept binders all four years at Duke. He still keeps them on a shelf at home.
The binders have notes on all aspects of running a college program, from practice drills to game strategy to psychology. Suffice it to say, there’s nothing in there about how to deal with a global pandemic.
Paulus laughed aloud at the notion. Then he put on his “Coach K” hat and talked about the most important thing in coaching, in any crisis.
“It’s the relationship piece,” Paulus said Thursday. “That’s what we try to build our foundation on, the relationships with our players — coach to player, player to player. That’s an area where we’ve invested a lot of time, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Relationships have been especially vital during the season of COVID-19, where the exigencies of a pandemic — from Zoom meetings to social distancing to not knowing from day to day whether you’ll wind up in a pause — make every aspect of a program more difficult.
Niagara has been more fortunate than many teams. Canisius went 40 days between games; Iona went 50 without playing. But the Purple Eagles have had their issues. It started, of course, when they were unable to continue in the MAAC Tournament last March after the pandemic hit and put an abrupt halt to the 2019-20 hoop season.
Like all college teams, they had a short, scattered offseason, uncertain whether there would even be any games. Then they had to quarantine in November due to a positive COVID test, cutting into their preparation time for their opening game against Syracuse.
Several times, they’ve had games switched during the MAAC season to accommodate coronavirus issues in other programs. On Feb. 7, there was a positive test among Niagara’s “Tier 1” personnel, which includes athletes, coaches, medical personnel and officials.
The game at Iona on Feb. 10 was postponed, as Niagara’s hoop activities went on pause for a week. The Purple Eagles, who upset Monmouth on Jan. 30, will have gone 20 days without a game when they host league leader Siena at noon Saturday at the Gallagher Center.
“The last six weeks has been different,” Paulus said. “We just got back with our team practices the other day. So we’re trying to get a little bit of rhythm and timing back, get our conditioning up.
“We talk about controlling the things that we can control,” he said. “There’s going to be unpredictability, things we have to adapt to, and we want to be good at adapting to sudden change. Trying to control the controllable is something we talked about in the offseason.”
Of course, coaching in turbulent circumstances is nothing new for Paulus, who took over as Niagara’s head coach two weeks before the 2019-20 season when Patrick Beilein resigned for personal reasons.
Two years earlier, Paulus had been hired two weeks before the season at Louisville after a sex scandal knocked out Rick Pitino — now a rival at Iona. He was fired along with the Ohio State staff soon after getting married in 2017, and lost a job a year later, shortly after his son, Preston, was born.
Paulus was on his fourth coaching job in 22 months when he arrived on Monteagle Ridge in April of 2019. He was named the top first-year head coach in the nation for squeezing 10 conference wins out of an often overmatched Niagara team a year ago.
Then the pandemic hit. More uncertainty and upheaval. Paulus must wonder how long it will be before he enjoys a normal season, where the world isn’t turned upside down and it’s just about basketball.
“I’m just so proud to be the head coach here at Niagara,” he said.
There’s no way you’re going to get this guy to betray any sense of self-pity or remorse. Maybe it’s in the binders, or in his DNA. Oh, during all the COVID upheaval, just before the start of preseason workouts, Paulus and his wife, Megan, had their second child. Whitney was born in September. Preston, her brother, is two and a half.
Coaches thrive on structure and routine, on the predictable. The pandemic has shattered much of that. Now throw a newborn into the mix.
“There’s nothing like being a dad,” Paulus said. “To go home to Preston and Whitney and Megan, it’s absolutely amazing. It’s been awesome. At home with a newborn and a 2-year-old, I don’t know if there’s a routine yet. We’re hopeful.
“When you do start to feel like you might get a couple of hours sleep, you kind of get to a different phase.”
A basketball team is like a family, too. Paulus is especially proud of the way his players have succeeded academically in trying circumstances. Classroom performance has been a big consideration in the entire Niagara athletic department under director Simon Gray.
“I’m really proud of how our guys have continued to learn and develop,” Paulus said. “We had another program record-setting grade-point average — 3.45 — in the fall semester. Thirteen of the 14 guys had above a 3.0. Six were on the dean’s list.
“On the basketball side, we’re trying to create that identity and working together with different lineups and pauses and breaks. We’re trying to adjust and adapt and continue to grow as this season has gone on.”
The Purple Eagles are 7-9, 6-8 in the MAAC. A year ago, when they were dead last in the nation in rebounding and often had only one player over 6-2 on the floor, it was a rousing achievement to go 9-11 in the MAAC. They also won a game in the conference tournament.
This year, expectations are raised. Niagara’s top seven scorers are upperclassmen, including five seniors. Top scorer Kobi Nwandu is a senior transfer from Le Moyne, where he played for Beilein. He has averaged 20.7 points in his last four games and was named MAAC player of the week after scoring 25 points in the win over Monmouth.
Monmouth was 8-3 in the league at the time. It was a solid win, as the Eagles shot 52% and turned it over only 10 times. They lead the MAAC in assist-to-turnover ratio, as they did a year ago. It was a sign they might be hitting their stride, as they did in February a year ago.
Going into a COVID pause and waiting 20 days before playing Siena — which leads the MAAC with an 8-2 record — wasn’t exactly ideal.
“The last time that we had a couple-week pause was early in the year, right before we played Syracuse,” Paulus said. “We had a short window to try to get acclimated and develop some timing and cohesion.
“The one thing for us is the opportunity to play. We’re grateful to have that. There’s so many people, not just our players, but from the campus administration to the health services to the county — all these people are working diligently for this opportunity. We appreciate the chance to play the game we love, and we want to take advantage of it whenever these times do come.”
It’s good to be home. Niagara hosts Siena on Saturday and Sunday. Then they’re off again until Canisius comes to Gallagher on March 4-5. They don’t hit the road again until the MAAC Tournament, scheduled for March 8-13 in Atlantic City.
They have some unfinished business there. A year ago, they beat Marist at the buzzer in a first-round game and were looking forward to playing Rider as an underdog in the quarterfinals. Then the pandemic hit.
Paulus says they’re excited for the chance to go back. Last year, he said Niagara was in the “infant” stages of creating a new culture. He’s reminded every time he goes home to his family that as trying as it might be at times, you grow a little every day.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.