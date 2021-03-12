Sullivan: Schmidt has Bonnies on the verge of another NCAA berth

Mark Schmidt had his doubts when St. Bonaventure offered him the head job in the spring of 2007. For one thing, he hadn’t been their first choice. In coaching circles, the Bona job was seen a dead end, a basketball graveyard, the equivalent of career suicide.
Naturally, Schmidt reached out to Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser, his mentor and close friend. He had worked under Prosser at Loyola of Maryland and Xavier. Skip would know.
“A lot of guys don’t think anyone can win there,” Schmidt told him.
"Why can't you win there?" Prosser replied. "Why can't you bring the Bonnies back?”
That’s all Schmidt needed to hear. At the time, Prosser was the only coach in history to take three different teams to the NCAA Tournament in his first year at the school. Skip knew better than anyone how even the most desperate program could be turned around with determination and hard work.
In April of ’07, Schmidt left Robert Morris after six seasons and took over the daunting task of reviving the Bonnies, who were still reeling from a recruiting scandal and had just six winning seasons in the previous 23 years.
Three months later, Prosser died of a massive heart attack after jogging. He was 56. Way too young. A year later, the NCAA created the Skip Prosser Man of the Year award to honor a Division I coach who has success on the court and shows great moral character off it.
Early this week, Schmidt was named as one of the finalists for the annual Prosser award, which was given to former Niagara coach Joe Mihalich in 2013.
Schmidt has a compelling case. Bona won its first outright Atlantic 10 regular-season title this year and will play VCU for the A-10 tourney championship on Sunday afternoon. He’s a consistent advocate for Coaches vs. Cancer. The Bonnies also had a 100% graduation rate last season.
Winning an award named for his late mentor would mean a great deal.
“Oh, it would be everything!” Schmidt said by phone Tuesday. “He taught me how to coach. He was everything. I wouldn’t be where I am today without his support and his mentorship. He was the guy for me.
“He was a great coach, and he was a better man. He treated everybody with respect. Nobody was beneath him. He was a people person. He never changed. Never changed. I didn’t know him when he coached high school, but in his success at Xavier and Wake Forest, he was the same old Skip.
“Skip always told me that 10% of the game was Xs and Os, and 90% is getting the kids to play hard for you. The way to get them to play hard for you is because they know you love them. And they’re your sons. If somebody said that I have a little Skip Prosser in me, that means a lot.”
Schmidt didn’t get to the NCAAs in his first year in Olean. The job was daunting. But he defied the critics who called it a dead-end job, turning the program around in quick order and making it a perennial contender in the A-10, one of the top mid-major conferences in America.
Like Prosser, he hasn’t changed, staying true to his philosophy and gaining a reputation for developing raw recruits into solid players. He’s turned Bona into a winner. The Bonnies won their first A-10 Tournament in 2012. They made the NCAAs and beat UCLA in 2018. They’ve won double-digit A-10 games in seven straight seasons.
But there’s one way in which Schmidt’s path has diverged from his mentor’s. The one thing he hasn’t changed since that talk in 2007 was jobs.
Schmidt hasn't been considered quite glamorous enough for the next big job. He’s played at Boston College and is a native of North Attleboro, Mass. But when the BC job opened in 2014, they went with Jim Christian instead — and lived to regret the choice.
Three years ago, Schmidt was in the mix at Pittsburgh, another perceived graveyard job. They went with Jeff Capel, a bigger name. Winning the press conference is bigger than winning the games in some cases. Capel has a losing overall record at Pitt, which is hard to do at an ACC school.
Christian was an even bigger disaster at Boston College, which had one winning season and won only 22% of its ACC contests before firing Christian last month in the middle of his seventh year at Chestnut Hill.
So Schmidt is in the mix again at his alma mater. He’s 58 years old, not too old for a college coach but not a kid, either. St. Bonaventure fans feel lucky to have had him for 14 years. His team is a near-lock for the NCAAs, win or lose Sunday. It seems he’s overdue to jump to the big job and big money.
“No, no,” Schmidt said of the job rumors. “My whole concentration is on our team, which is where it should be. Everything that’s going to happen will happen afterwards. I love it here. I make a good living. There’s not a lot of pressure here. There’s a lot of positives.”
There’s an adoring fan base, a classic college venue in the Reilly Center, an experienced, intelligent team that is a gleaming expression of his hoop vision. He’s the winningest coach in Bona history.
It’s easy to see how some struggling program might want him. That’s been the fear of the Bona faithful for years. You’ve got the Bills Mafia. There’s a Bona Media Mafia that’s just as passionate. Some of the best sports writers in the country — Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post, Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps of ESPN — are Bona grads.
“Every couple of years, a job opens up and we all brace for what should happen,” Vaccaro said. “They SHOULD make him an offer he can’t refuse. Someone has to be smart enough to sweep him off his feet. And it hasn’t happened yet.
“But what’s amazing to me is it’s been 14 years. If he ever had regrets for not moving on, it’s sure hard to tell, because he gets better and better and the program gets better and better.”
His players get better, which is the most relevant thing. Bona doesn’t attract the blue-chip recruits, but no coach in America does a better job of taking unpolished gems and turning them into A-10 stars.
This year’s team is another prime example. Schmidt has five junior starters, three who started as freshmen on a team that made a stunning run to the A-10 tourney final. Osun Osunniyi, his 6-10 forward, has become one of the best defenders in the country and a reliable presence down low.
Kyle Lofton has been the point guard and leader from day one, playing the most minutes of anyone in the country and becoming first team all-league the last two seasons. Cheektowaga graduate Dominick Welch has grown in leaps and bounds to become one of the most versatile guards in the A-10.
“He’s helped me a lot,” Welch said. “I’m here every day, working out and picking his brain, the little stuff he teaches us in practice. He pushes me every day. The coaches like to joke around with me a lot in practice. But it’s been fun to learn from him.”
Schmidt’s teams tend to evolve over the years, and during seasons. He says this year’s team, which is 15-4, is playing its best ball right now, even better than when it was the first Bona team in 50 years to start 9-1.
“Yeah,” Schmidt said. “We have better chemistry. We’re defending really well. We’re rebounding really well. Our offense is coming along. Our 3-point shooting has gotten better as the season’s gone along. And we’re connected. We’ve got experienced guys and they’re connected defensively. They’re committed to each other.
“So yeah, we’re playing the best basketball we’ve played, and that’s what you want going into the postseason.”
Schmidt said it’s a shame the players and fans couldn’t share a remarkable season during the games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You feel bad for the fans, and you feel bad for the community, and for our players,” he said. “The Reilly Center is unique. There’s not a lot of places like it. But in the end, I think we’re just happy we’re playing.”
There’s no telling when it will end. The Bonnies have been ranked in the 25-30 range much of the season. The bracketologists have them as a solid NCAA team, as high as a No. 9 if they win Sunday.
Schmidt and the players aren't taking anything for granted. They remember being snubbed by the NCAA selection committee after going 14-4 in the A-10 in 2016. Schmidt says they’re probably in, but winning the conference tournament would eliminate any doubt.
“You talk to a lot of alums,” he said. “Everybody’s on pins and needles.”
Part of the fans' unease is anguishing over what might happen if the team goes too far. Schmidt long ago answered Prosser’s question: Of course he could win in Olean and bring the Bonnies back. No one imagined he could have done it so well and so consistently.
The bigger question is why some bigger school hasn’t wised up and stolen him away by now.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
