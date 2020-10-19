SUNYAC cancels winter season

New York State's largest Division III athletic conference has cancelled winter sports amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The State University of New York Athletic Conference, home for most of the state's SUNY schools, announced its decision Monday.
"This was not an easy decision and I empathize with all of our student-athletes across the SUNYAC," Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC Presidents, said in a statement. "However, despite our best efforts to plan for a winter season, our priority must be the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and our campuses as a whole."
Sports impacted by the decision include the conference schedules and championships for men's and women's basketball, as well as men's ice hockey. The championships for men's and women's swimming and diving and men's and women's indoor track and field also have been canceled.
The SUNYAC will continue internal planning for the possibility of spring sports, according to the press release. The decision on spring sports will be made at a future date.
SUNYAC members include Brockport, Buffalo State, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam. Morrisville also competes in men's hockey.
The SUNYAC winter season had already been suspended until January, a decision announced in July along with the cancelation of the fall season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.