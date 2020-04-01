Leave it to someone on the “front lines” to demonstrate this week that it's okay to laugh in the middle of a global pandemic.
Making my early-morning daily trek out to mom and dad's on Wednesday, I made my usual stop through the Tim Horton's semi-circular drive-thru on South Transit Road for a hot cup of coffee.
The employees at TH (the one next to Applebee's) work hard enough without a Coronavirus threat, but watching them hustle through the window in their protective gear as of late, still smiling, makes you proud to be a Lockportian.
Troy handed me a double-cupped, extra-large cafe mocha yesterday. Realizing it was empty, I immediately handed it back. “April Fool's!” came the combined reply from the TH crew in a genuine lol moment.
As the great Charlie Chaplin once said, “A day without laughter is a day wasted.”
In reality, there's a lot more than our great military, police and fire, first responders and other emergency personnel on the “front lines” these days, exposing themselves daily to a potentially deadly virus. There's also food providers, grocery store employees, department store workers, bank employees, caregivers, reporters, manufacturers, construction workers, technicians and volunteers of all types — all of whom, I hope, have maintained their sense of humor in these troubled times.
They've been a bright shining light locally throughout all of this distress in recent weeks, and if anything, we've all come to appreciate each other a lot more because of it.
At the same time, what's been appalling in these troubled times has been the tremendous amount of misinformation spewed by both left and right wing media outlets. It isn't a hoax, but it isn't the end of the world, either. We're going to get through this, even though things are about to get a lot worse before they get better.
It's bad enough we've lost the remaining high school spring state playoff dates this year, but frankly, I wouldn't pencil in graduation, the prom or any remaining high school spring or upcoming fall sports dates yet, either. Until everyone in this country gets tested, we're just flailing widely in the dark as a nation, anyway.
Scholastic teams don't just slap on a uniform and play sports in the fall, there's weeks of practices and in most cases a variety of summer camps to attend beforehand. If the late summer practices are delayed in any way, the fall games most likely will be as well. Keep that in mind and hope for the best.
Besides doing your utmost to stay safe (while continuing to support local eating establishments), my suggestion over the next several weeks is stop listening to the carnival sideshows and pundits when it comes to a pandemic and pay closer attention to what the doctors and other medical experts are saying.
The best news of all is that tests are becoming more available at last, according to the factual numbers. However, note that the more people are tested, the more people who will be diagnosed with it, so do the math for yourselves. It's going to go away magically in the long run, yes, but only after projected catastrophic losses.
In talking to a lot of other locals, I don't think this pandemic is going to truly hit home with sports fans until the National Football League starts making postponements, but trust me, decision days are fast approaching. Release of this season's schedule is already postponed until after the first week in May. The 2020 NFL Draft, slated April 23 to 25 (one week after the league schedule is traditionally released) is still slated to take place, but will be a virtual experience only for the first time. Other important dates on the league’s calendar are also likely to be affected, league officials have said.
For us bitter Buffalo Bills fans, we just pray that upcoming changes aren't going to turn into yet another red pill to swallow for a team on the precipice of not just a division championship in the Brady-less AFC East, but a conference title run as well.
I'm still optimistic that most of the 2020-21 NFL season will be salvaged, but I also believe there's a chance it takes a serious hit in the form of a delay to the start of training camps, which will lead directly to canceled or postponed preseason events and games, which could ultimately lead to a delay in the start of the regular season.
I hope I'm wrong, but that 100,000 to 250,000 deaths projection isn't expected to reach fruition until the exact time the NFL pre-season traditionally starts in August, so I don't see how games can take place in stadiums with so much expected human carnage going on around them.
For now, at least, we're finally on the same page when it comes to this global pandemic, that it is, in fact, a deadly virus that kills people indiscriminately. Unfortunately, it's now the first week in April and it shouldn't have taken us this long to come to this agreement, collectively.
Try to stay safe, everyone.
