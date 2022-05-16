Susice claims season's 2nd feature at Ransomville Speedway

Ryan Susice from Wilson pulled away from the field to earn his first Krown Undercoating Modified feature win of the season as Mark Cerrone Inc. presented the racing program Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway.
Dave DiPietro from North Tonawanda used a front-row starting spot to win his first Investors Service Sportsman feature of the season. Dennis Cummings from Wellsville won his first KiPo Motors Street Stock feature. Curtis Rung from Buffalo took the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks. Colby Adamczak from Akron picked up his second straight Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature.
Susice and Andrew Smith started out front for the Modified feature with Susice in the lead. The top three with Susice, Smith and Jesse Cotriss would pull away from the balance of the field early. Last season's divisional champion, Mat Williamson, had issues and pulled off the track on lap two, ending his night.
Susice would continue to lead and start to pull away as Chad Brachmann, Mike Bowman and Erick Rudolph were moving up through the field. Greg Martin spun in turn four on lap 13 and collected Rich Richner and Jonathan Reid. The restart would see Susice continue to show the way and eventually collect the checkered flag.
Jordan Moden and DiPietro brought the Sportsman to the green flag with Moden showing the way. Brett Senek got hung out of turn four and was in the moat, bringing out the race's first caution with four laps complete. Derek Wagner would move into third on lap five, just before the caution would come out as Dylan Duhow slowed in turn two.
On the restart, DiPietro would take over the race lead with Wagner taking second and James Friesen, Scott Kerwin, Brandon Michaud and Moden following. Friesen would reel in Wagner and DiPietro for the lead with eight laps remaining. The lead trio would battle while fighting lap traffic throughout the duration of the event.
DiPietro would hold off Wagner and Friesen to get the a special win. DiPietro used the steering wheel that the late Alex Friesen made for the late Ray MacIver, and was carried the “68 over” number decals in honor of Friesen. Brandon Close also debuted his new Sportsman entry wrapped in a tribute to his uncle Wayne’s last Street Stock paint scheme. The Close Racing team did it in tribute to Cousin Melissa Close-Farmer, a longtime member of the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer during the offseason.
Cummings and Randy Zimmerman set the pace in the Street Stock feature with Cummings in the lead with Dan Schulz in second. Off a lap three restart, there was a three-car battle for the lead with Cummings, Schulz and Josh Pangrazio. Simon Bissell and Randy Zimmerman got together on the front straightaway with Zimmerman ending up against the wall with heavy damage to his car, slowing the field. After Schulz suffered a flat left rear tire, it was Cummings and Pangrazio battling for the win.
The duo would encounter lap traffic with both drivers using every racing lane available in order to pass, but Cummings was able to hold off Pangrazio’s challenges. The last lap would see the duo leaning on each other exiting turns two and four, but it was Cummings holding on at the start-finish line to pick up his first Ransomville victory.
Don Hermanson and Austin Hauser were on the front row for the Mini Stock feature with Rung quickly getting into the lead. Rung would hang on to the lead as Brad Whiteside would take second away on a lap three restart. Opening night feature winner Chris Leone would challenge Dave Dussault for third as the lead duo would pull away from the field. Rung was able to hold off Whiteside to score the feature win.
Noah Mamo and Casey Jonathan shared the front row for the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature with Mamo quickly headed into the lead. Adamczak would take over second from Jonathan and would start to go after Mamo for the lead. While working lap traffic, Adamczak would take the lead, then pull away to pick up his second straight feature win.
Next Friday, SANY New York presents the Mackenzie Kulesza Memorial for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks. A full card of Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Novice Sportsman will round out the racing program. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6. Racing begins at 7.
