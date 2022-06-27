Susice earns BRP Modified Tour win at Ransomville Speedway

“The Renegade” Ryan Susice, from Wilson, won the BRP Modified Tour feature Friday night at Ransomville Speedway, earning his second win at the Big R this season on a night of racing presented by Parco Buildings, Clark Rigging, Scott Perry Auctions, Buffalo Fuel Corp and Davis-Ulmer Fire Protection.
In other action, Cody McPherson from St. Catharines, Ontario won the Investors Service Sportsman; Dan Schulz from Newfane won the KiPo Motors Street Stock feature; “Mr. Peanut” Ryan Plante from Cheektowaga won his first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season; and Colby Adamczak from Akron won his fourth Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature.
Susice and Luke Carleton were on the front row for the 35-lap Modified Tour feature event, with Susice showing the way. Zach Payne took over third from Dave Murdick, but Murdick would regain the position on lap two. Billy VanPelt, Gary Lindberg and Pete Bicknell all started to make their way through the field.
Susice hit lap traffic on lap seven just as Lindberg moved into fourth after passing VanPelt and Payne. Mark Frankhouser spun in turn two to bring out the race’s first caution on lap nine. Lindberg used the restart to take second from Carleton and would quickly go after Susice. Lindberg and Susice battled as Bicknell entered the top three after passing Carleton and Murdick. Susice would hold off Lindberg during the first half of the race, as the top three pulled away from the field.
Marshall Hurd and Ryan Ferri got together on the back straightaway to bring out the caution on lap 15. On the restart, “Mr. Small Block,” Bicknell, would take second from Lindberg and go after Susice. Susice would pull away from Bicknell and Lindberg to pick up the checkered flag.
It was an eventful day for Susice, as he was scheduled to drive the Slack Racing No. 3rs entry, but a motor let go while in the pit area forced the team to go to a backup plan. The backup plan was the Patrick Hoopes No. 10 entry, which proved to be the winning combination.
AJ Custodi and Dylan Duhow brought the Sportsman to the green flag with Custodi jumping out into the lead. McPherson would take over second on lap two. McPherson would battle Custodi and take over the lead on lap five, then quickly pull away from the balance of the field. He eventually scored the win, becoming the seventh different winner in the division in 2022.
Simon Bissell and Schulz set the pace in the Street Stocks, with Schulz showing the way. Brandon Sherwood would take over second with Josh Pangrazio racing in third. After a pair of early-race cautions, John Zimmerman entered the top three and continued to battle with Sherwood and Pangrazio.
Zimmerman was off the pace and pulled into the pits on lap seven. Pangrazio would spin in turn two after contact with Bissell to bring out the caution on lap 14. On the restart, Joey Zimmerman moved into the top three right behind Schulz and Sherwood. Sherwood would try to get around Schulz in the closing laps, but Schulz would hold on by .09 seconds.
Plante and Brian Melcher were on the front row for the Mini Stock feature with Plante showing the way. Chuck Hughes flipped in turn two to bring out the red flag on lap two. Hughes climbed out of his racer under his own power. On the restart, Dante Mancuso would work his way through the field and would move into the top three to challenge Chris Leone for second. Mancuso would take second away on lap 10 and would go after Plante, but Plante would on.
Adamczak and Greenley George shared the front row for the Novice Sportsman, with Adamczak showing the way. Greenley George raced in second with Noah Mamo and Matteo Panunte in third and fourth, respectively. Adamczak would hold off Greenley to score his fourth victory of the season.
Thursday in go-kart action at the Little R, familiar faces visited victory lane after two straight weeks of rainouts.
The $100-to-win feature for the SJE Shocks Junior 2 class presented by Finish Line Auto Detail was won by Amelia Westlake. Anthony Pollow won his first Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy feature. Gene Gregoric won his fourth Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lite feature of the season. Dylan Clemons won his second Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 feature. Giovanni Paonessa won the Slack Kart Junior 1 feature, making it the fourth different winner in four weeks of competition. John Massar, Margaret McGruder and Jayme Just won the features for the Just Signs & Designs Novice. All participants in the Novice division received trophies as part of Trophy Night. The track also hosted the annual Father’s Day race with a handful of participants taking part.
There will be go-kart program this Thursday. Racing returns to the big track Friday with a full slate, including the inaugural Chris Moore Memorial for the Investors Service Sportsman, which is a Super DIRTcar Series USA Western Regional event. A fireworks show will light up the sky presented by Hy-Tech Concrete, Sunset Bar & Grill, JW Swanson, Parkhill Tree Service and Niagara Hardwood.
