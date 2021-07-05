Susice leads fireworks at Big R

Fireworks in the sky and tremendous racing on the track had fans on the edge of their seats Friday night at Ransomville Speedway as Hy-Tech Concrete, Hebeler Sales & Service, uBreakiFix and Beyer Boys Trucking presented the racing action to kick off Independence Day weekend.
“The Renegade” Ryan Susice from Ransomville earned a hard-fought win in the Krown Undercoating Modifieds. Scott Kerwin from Newfane won his third Investor’s Service Sportsman feature of the season. “Showtime” Jaren Israel from Wilson won his fourth KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock feature of the season. Dante Mancuso from Batavia won his third Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season. Sam Junkin from Marilla picked up his third win of the season in the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.
“CB3” Chad Brachmann and third-generation driver Erick Rudolph were on the front row for the Krown feature with Rudolph showing the way. Susice would take second away from Brachmann following a lap one restart and would start to go after Rudolph, with Brachmann, Greg Martin and Jonathan Reid racing in the top five.
Mat Williamson would battle with Reid and take over fifth position on lap six and immediately go after Martin for fourth. Susice would catch and would challenge Rudolph for the lead, battling on the inside of the racetrack. Rudolph and Susice would pull away from Brachmann and Williamson, who would battle for third place.
“Money Mat” would take over third place on lap 14. The leaders would hit lap traffic and would go nearly four-wide and the two Ransomville drivers would continue their torrid battle for the lead. Rudolph and Susice battled for several laps, trading the lead on a couple of occasions. Susice would take over the lead for good with 10 laps remaining. While Susice and Rudolph contended with lap traffic, Williamson would start to catch Rudolph for second place. Susice would go on to score his first Ransomville win of the season over Rudolph, Williamson, Brachmann and Martin.
Kerwin and Dylan Duhow brought the Investor’s to the green flag for their 25-lap feature event with Kerwin showing the way. Brian Harris raced in third with Dave DiPietro and Brett Martin racing inside the top five. Brett Senek would pass DiPietro to enter the top five on lap five, as Kerwin and Duhow pulled away from the field. Martin, Harris, and Senek battled for several laps, as Senek would take over fourth from Harris on lap 11.
Kerwin would hit lap traffic at the midway point of the race. Martin would close in on Duhow for second, just as Jessica Kriegisch and Zack Sam got together in turn two to bring out the first caution of the event on lap 16. Senek would take over second off the restart and Derek Wagner would race his way into the top five after passing DiPietro and Harris. Kerwin would go on to win his third feature of the season over Senek, Martin, Duhow and Zach George.
Pat Dell and Roger Israel brought the Street Stocks to the green flag for their 20-lap feature event with Dell showing the way as the field went four-wide behind them with Pete Stefanski, Jalen Israel, Mike Kramarz and James Loveland. Stefanski would take over the lead from Dell on lap three, as Jaren Israel would take over third from Kramarz. “Showtime” would then battle with Dell for second place for several laps.
Israel would clear Dell for second on lap six. Stefanski would pull away with the lead as Israel, Kramarz, Roger Israel, and Dell raced in the top five. Jaren Israel would start to close in on Stefanski for the lead. Israel would go side by side with Stefanski and would use the inside of the speedway to take the lead with two laps remaining, then hold off Stefanski for his fourth win of the season. Roger Israel, Mike Kramarz and Pat Dell would complete the top five.
Ryan Plante would take the lead off the start of the Sunflowers of Sanborn feature. Mancuso would take the lead in the early stages and hold off Plante after a couple of late-race restarts to pick up his third win of the season.
Junkin and Robert Henning were on the front row for the Novice Sportsman feature with Junkin showing the way. Jake Bansmer battled with Henning for second place for much of the event, as Junkin pulled away from the field. Junkin would go on to score his third win of the season. Henning, Bansmer, Ken Washburn and Brandon Close would complete the top five.
Action returns to the Big R tonight as Wendt’s Propane, Stirling Lubricants, National Maintenance Contracting Corp and Fisher’s Auto Repair present the 36th annual Summer Nationals for the Big-Block Modified Super DIRTcar Series. The inaugural Mike Bonesky Memorial for the Sportsman Super DIRTcar Series will also take place. The complete racing program will be streamed live on DIRTVision.
GOLF
Niagara Frontier GC
Lewiston's Ken Witmer celebrated the Fourth of July in style, hitting the second hole-in-one of his career on the 120-yard 11th using an 8-iron.
He was playing with Fred Caso and Joe Cecconi.
HORSESHOES
Lockport Horseshoe League
• Attitudes beat Pizza Oven, 15.5-14.5, in week three, thanks to Carolyn Slaughter, T.J. Stahli and Jerry Page each going 3-2.
James Wolf went 5-0 in the loss while Phil Winter was 3-2.
Wolf had the high five-game handicap with a score of 381 while Slaughter posted the high single scratch score, 55.
• Amber Berry went 4-0-1 and Robert Berry was 4-1 to lead E&M Properties over Ski Lodge, 18.5-11.5. Jeff Wozniak was the top thrower for the Lodge, going 3-1-1.
Robert Berry had the high handicap at 379 while E&M Properties' Dave Kulak scored 48 for high scratch.
• Randy Ground went 5-0 to help Smoke Rings double up Niagara Hotel, 20-10. Josh Leturgey went 3-2 in the losing effort.
Ground posted both high handicap (428) and high scratch (61) scores.
