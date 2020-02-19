Sweeney, GI outlasts Lockport in girls hoops NFL title game

BUFFALO — Lewiston-Porter boys basketball wasn't the only team repeating as league champs.
Grand Island was able to control the pace in its Niagara Frontier League girls basketball title win over Lockport, 58-46, Wednesday at Kenmore West High School. The Lady Vikings (16-5, 11-2 NFL) have clinched a second-straight league championship by bouncing back from a Jan. 28 loss to the Lady Lions (14-5, 10-3 NFL) to win their eighth game in their last nine tries.
Despite a slow start in the first, GI really was in control for most of the game, leading Lockport following every quarter of the game. The Lady Vikings have had the luxury of one of Western New York's most accomplished point guards roaming in the backcourt, as Lydia Sweeney (17 points, 7 assists, 4 steals) once again put on a show.
But it was the help she got from the frontcourt with Grace Carey (18 points) and Brianna Barr (13 points). All of which would be needed, with Lockport's strong frontline of Camri King and Jasmine White, who finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
GI head coach Kristin Wegrzyn has preached to her team all season that they must not take the little moments for granted because they'd build up to bigger moments like these. Having lost the first two games of the year and battling through various injuries, Wegrzyn was able to reflect on what her girls have battled through and how they came to play on Wednesday.
"Battling through that and everyone stepping up any way that they can, I'm just extremely proud of them to overcome the adversity," Wegrzyn said. "This is actually our fourth game playing here and we like the bigger court. So we thought that we'd try to use it as an advantage tonight with the fast break, but Jasmine White busted her butt back down and it actually hurt us a few times getting back on defense, but I just think it helped open things up for us, so I was glad to be back here tonight.
"We're 4-0 at Ken West, it feels good."
With White guarding Sweeney for most of the night, Wegrzyn knew drawing her out of the post meant it was a mismatch for Carey and Barr down low, which she took pride in due to the ups and downs that they've gone through during the season. Their play was key as they stood toe-to-toe with arguably the NFL's toughest post lineup.
"Both (White and King are) great players honestly. It was honestly scary going up against them," Carey said of the Lady Vikings first matchup with Lockport. " ... I think they're both seniors, I believe, so I've been playing them since freshman year, so I've been seeing them a lot. And honestly, I've had time to kind of adjust. So honestly in practice, I know that my coach has been pushing me a lot and all of my players, my fellow post players, they've been pushing me and pushing me. And I'm satisfied, I have confidence and I definitely feel like I had that tonight."
One of the biggest keys for GI was the defensive pressure it applied, forcing turnovers throughout with players like Sweeney, Kayla Robinson and Amiah Wilkes swarming Lockport's Ashlynn Johnson, Tatiana Darrell and Jailyn Gillon.
Sweeney's performance stood out once again though, diming her teammates up before she got it going with 10 points of her own in the third. Even with Sweeney affecting the game in so many different ways, Wegrzyn pointed out how tough the road has been for the Division-II Cedarville University commit.
"During Sacred Heart she hyperextended her knee, when we played Lockport the first time she was a bit hurt. We thought she just broke her ankle like two weeks ago (too)," Wegrzyn said. "So she's playing on that and then in the beginning of the year with her shoulder and her wrist that we also thought she broke. It's just been a whirlwind of emotion, but she's just gonna give anything she can to get her team the W. And tonight it wasn't on the scoring end, but it was on the passing. ... Even when she's not scoring, she's still bringing on two defenders and she always finds that open person.
"And the girls have really worked with that, making sure they finished opportunities when those things happened. She's a special kid and I'm just trying to soak up all the time I have left with her."
The first loss to Lockport was something that Wegrzyn believes made the team stronger. GI was able to self scout itself, clean things up and take that into the title game.
The Lady Vikings have wrapped up their regular season slate and await their seeding in the Class A-2 playoffs, while the Lady Lions finish up with a 4:30 p.m. tip-off Friday at Jamestown.
