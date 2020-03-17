T-wolves also lose spring seasons

The news has been tough for Niagara County Community College athletics.
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced that the winter basketball championships and entire spring season were cancelled on Monday, which will keep NCCC baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s golf student-athletes from playing their 2020 seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since none of the 2019-20 Thunderwolves will practice or play any remaining games this spring, they will all gain an extra year of eligibility, either at the NCAA or NJCAA level.
Baseball head coach Matt Clingersmith unfortunately does not anticipate being able to even contact his players until April 3. Clingersmith knows how serious this outbreak is, but he feels bad for the kids in college and in high school whose 2020 seasons have been affected.
“But you feel for these kids that have been practicing since August and got six games in,” Clingersmith said. “That’s a long time from August to March. And either way, college baseball is the longest preparation, the longest practice, the longest hours out of any college sport going. Because when you’re trying to throw live to hitters and trying to get 15 or 12 pitchers ready, those practices are three to five hours long everyday, trying to get those guys ready.”
The three Division I commits on his roster had their futures pretty much cemented entering the season. But other fringe scholarship players were unable to compile more tape from this season, leaving many Thunderwolves in a perplexing situation.
This also leaves Clingersmith in flux with who will return for the 2021 season, as that’ll have an effect on who he can recruit from outside the school. In a crisis like this, however, baseball is the least of Clingersmith’s priorities.
“Like I said, my heart goes out to everybody but there’s more important things sometimes than sports going on,” Clingersmith said. “And as an administrator or a parent, we have to look out what’s the best interest and safety for everyone’s kid. I think every athletic director has done the right steps in following these steps and listening to that. You’re gonna have some parents that say ‘let the kid play.’
“But you’ve gotta think that, how many people attend that game? And grandparents and little children that attend that game that could be affected by this. Like I said before, there are more important things right now.”
Unlike baseball, softball coach Nate Beutel anticipates that many of his current sophomores would not be competing after this lost season. Getting the news really hit differently, leaving many players flushed with emotions.
“We got the word that they were suspending the season and in our heads we knew kind of what that was foreshadowing,” Beutel said, who also wraps up his season just six games in. “And so before our last game in Florida, I had a couple of the girls in my arms crying, just because they knew that was probably going to be the last time that they stepped on the field.”
