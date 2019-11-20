Taylor battles Baker in Chicago

Lockport's “Son of a Legend” will take his talents to the Windy City this weekend, when he'll compete in the prestigious “Weekend of Glory” kickboxing event taking place in Chicago.
Taylor, who's 6-2 with three knockouts, will take on Californian Matt “The Butcher” Baker (24-7, 12 KOs) in a middleweight bout that's part of the Glory 72 Superfight Series card. The Taylor/Baker fight is listed as bout No. 6 on Saturday's fight card at the Wintrust Arena.
Baker, 28, won his last match, a unanimous-decision win over Ivan Galaz at Glory 68 Superfight Series back on Sept. 28 in Miami. In his last bout, Taylor earned a split-decision win over the same fighter, Galaz, but at Glory 63 in February of this year in Houston.
The only Lockport boxer ever to win a fight at boxing's mecca, Madison Square Garden, Taylor knocked out Ariel Sepulveda at MSG in the summer of 2017 at Glory 43 (2:55 of the second round). Taylor's impressive fighting resume includes an amateur world title, national titles and Golden Gloves championships.
Taylor currently runs JT's Boxing & Fitness Club in downtown Lockport (249-9990) at the corner of Main and Pine streets.
Still another fighter familiar to local fans, Syracuse sensation Kevin VanNostrand (19-3, 12 KOs), who has fought (and won) several times at the Lockport Kenan Arena, is slated to take on Uzbekistan’s Anvar Boynazarov (95-27-2, 53 KOs) in Saturday's main event. Their first fight in 2017 was nominated for Glory “Fight of the Year 2017.”
The main event on Friday's card is a world super-bantamweight title fight between defending champion Anissa Meksen (99-4, 32 KOs) and her arch-rival, California’s Tiffany van Soest (20-4-1, 6 KOs).
As of Wednesday, 18 fights were confirmed for the two-day event, which begins Friday night. In the co-main, Romanian heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi (33-6, 19 KOs) and his Curacao counterpart D’Angelo Marshall (20-4, 11 KOs) revisit the host city of their first fight, which ended with a KO win for Adegbuyi.
Friday's card opens with the undefeated Peter Stanonik (7-0, 3 KOs) of Texas taking on Colorado’s Justin ‘J-Ho’ Houghton (11-7, 3 KOs).
Two more fights on the main card will feature the England’s Luke Whelan (50-13-1, 8 KOs) facing Nick Chasteen of Arizona and Tennessee’s Omari Boyd (15-2, 1 KO) facing Whelan’s countryman Ammari Diedrick (19-8, 5 KOs).
Additional Glory 71 Superfight Series bouts include Ukrainian heavyweight Oleh Pryimachov (17-4, 7 KOs) taking on Turkish power-puncher Cihad Kepenek (21-5, 15 KOs).
Anthony ‘The Joker’ McDonald (10-3, 7 KOs) returns to Glory on this card for a fight with Polish heavyweight Arkadiusz Wrzosek (11-5, 6 KOs); San Diego’s Mike Lemaire (22-6, 8 KOs) faces Chicago’s Malik Watson-Smith (59-25, 36 KOs) and Brazilian Aline Pereira (6-1, 1 KO), sister of middleweight champion Alex Pereira, takes on Crystal Lawson (2-1, 1 KO) of Ohio.
On the Saturday night, Glory 72 is headlined by world featherweight champion Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao 163-36-2 (27 KO) traveling from Bangkok, Thailand to defend his title against Aleksei Ulianov (29-6-1, 7 KOs) of Siberia, Russia.
Undefeated Mexican featherweight Abraham Vidales (15-0, 12 KOs) opens the main card against former featherweight champion Serhiy Adamchuk (38-11, 14 KOs) of Ukraine.
Australian heavyweight Junior Tafa (20-5, 16 KOs) faces Oklahoma’s Demoreo Dennis (12-8, 10 KOs), while his fellow Californian Charles Rodriguez (9-2, 4 KOs) faces Florida welterweight Taylor Krahl (6-2, 5 KOs).
The card opens with British featherweight Bailey Sugden (12-5, 2 KO’s) against Florida’s John Morehouse (10-10) and former super-bantamweight champion Jady Menezes (13-4, 5 KOs) of Brazil taking on Thai standout Chommanee (92-18-1, 15 KOs).
