Taylor headlines upcoming KOTC card at Seneca Niagara

Joe "Son of a Legend" Taylor captured two kickboxing championships in July. Now he's looking to add a mixed martial arts belt to his collection.
The Lockport native will battle George Clynes for the King of the Cage middleweight world championship in the promotion's Oct. 9 return to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, on a card dubbed "Legendary" for its headliner.
The 37-year-old Taylor is in the midst of an extremely busy stretch as his career winds down. After his July victory at Kenan Center Arena, which earned him the World Kickboxing Association North American and Ground Force cruiserweight championships, he said he planned four more fights, including two with title implications before the end of this year.
The KOTC bout will be his first strictly MMA since Feb. 17, 2018, when he improved to 3-0. Since then, he's had four kickboxing fights, going 3-1.
Also on the card is the KOTC lightweight world championship bout, which includes Buffalo's Keith Forant taking on Piankhi Zimmerman. Taylor is actually on the younger side of the group, behind Clynes (43) and Forant (39) but ahead of Zimmerman (36).
After October's fight, Taylor plans on returning to kickboxing in December, hoping to win a world title back home in Lockport. In 2022, Taylor would like to take two more MMA fights, one in February in California and another in summer back in Western New York.
As always, Taylor, who owns and runs JT’s MMA in Lockport, made sure to thank his sponsors, including Heinrich Chevrolet, Avant Realty, Toro Black Top & Concrete, Granchelli Development and Parker's Pit, as well as the community for its support.
