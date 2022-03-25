'The most outrageous experience': Williamsville's Rachelle Paul enjoying Saint Peter's wild ride

Before the madness strutted up, Rachelle Paul penciled herself in for a homecoming at the big dance, offering to assist former teammates in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference hosting an NCAA tournament sub-regional.
“We were coming back to Buffalo to help,” said Paul, the third-year athletic director at Saint Peter’s University, a dual-sport athlete and administrator at Canisius College before that. “My husband Tim and I, we volunteered our services because we know it’s all hands on deck there. It’s a great experience to meet administrators and coaches from different schools. And it would be great to visit home.”
But as March got rolling for Saint Peter’s in Atlantic City, the AD mused to one of her mentors at the MAAC tournament that she hoped they wouldn't see each other again so soon. Paul’s counterpart at Canisius, and her old boss, Bill Maher, responded that he would be delighted to find a substitute if the bracket beckoned her elsewhere.
Directing the Cinderella story of the college basketball season has been “the wildest ride I’ve ever been on,” said Paul, a proud Western New Yorker who, at 40, is among the youngest female ADs in NCAA Division I.
Captivating college hoops watchers as a plucky No. 15 seed, the MAAC champion Peacocks unfurled their feathers in the Indianapolis sub-regional, upsetting 2-seed Kentucky and 7-seed Murray State to become the first team in the MAAC’s 41-year history to reach the Sweet 16 in men’s basketball.
“We are putting Saint Peter’s on the map,” Paul said, “but it’s great to also put the MAAC on the map. Because Saint Peter’s wouldn’t be here without the MAAC. And every conversation we’re having about Saint Peter’s and this really special Cinderella run, you also have a conversation about the conference we play in, and the competitiveness in our league.
“And especially for me personally, I have so many MAAC ties. The fact that I am sitting in this chair as part of a program that is representing the entire conference on this stage is very special for me.”
Colleagues have encouraged her to enjoy the ride, but between the bustle of March Madness and the daily demands of running one of the smallest departments in D-1, Paul has been too busy to bask in bracket-busting glory.
“It’s been the most outrageous experience,” Paul said. “From that Friday night before the MAAC championship game in Atlantic City when I started to realize we could be going to the NCAA tournament, up through now almost two weeks later, none of this has really sunk in and hit me yet.”
The former Rachelle Held showed an early inclination for athletic leadership, said Chris Durr, her soccer coach at Williamsville East.
“She was one of the best captains that I’ve ever coached,” Durr said. “I knew she had outstanding leadership skills back then, and that whatever she wanted to do, she’d be successful at.”
Paul lettered in two sports for the Golden Griffins, ranking top 10 in career goals and assists for the lacrosse team when she graduated. Her career path started during graduate school with a fellowship in the MAAC office in Edison, New Jersey that was focused on compliance, but also included experience at championship events and the 2004 NCAA tournament sub-regional in Buffalo.
“As an intern, you do anything and everything to get as much exposure as you can,” said Paul, who credited MAAC commissioner Rich Ensor for “allowing the fellows to be in the room when the ADs and the senior women administrators were meeting. There would be three or four meetings a year, and we were always in the room, having the opportunity to listen and absorb the different philosophies.”
Ensor quickly noticed the energetic fellow and “could tell she wanted to have a future in the business and was willing to work hard to get there,” he said.
“She’s built her career pretty quickly out of the gate from there on,” added Ensor, a Saint Peter’s graduate and the school’s first sports information director. “We are certainly pleased to have her back in the league with Saint Peter’s.”
Paul remained in New Jersey, working as an assistant commissioner for the Northeast Conference. Losing her mother in 2007 pulled Paul home to grieve with family, and she found a spot back with the Golden Griffins.
“At that time, it looked like I was taking a step back going from an associate commissioner of the NEC to director of compliance at Canisius,” she said. “But it was really the turning point in my career and a pivotal move for me. It was my first experience on a college campus with compliance, and the job is very different than it is on the conference side.”
Working at Canisius led Rachelle to meet Tim, a men’s basketball assistant coach at the time. The occasion of their first date was to watch the 2008 NCAA championship, setting TV viewing habits that hold still with Tim transitioning in his career to development and fundraising for Syracuse.
“When it’s college basketball season, we watch college basketball in my house,” Paul said. “I’m not caught up on shows. I don’t watch Netflix. There is a college basketball game on every night in our house.”
Venturing back to New Jersey to work at Monmouth during its move to the MAAC, Paul found another mentor and “a fierce advocate for women in our industry” in recently retired AD Marilyn McNeil. After four years in the Big East as senior women’s administrator at Seton Hall, Paul realized her AD ambition when she got hired by Saint Peter’s in 2019.
Paul is proud of her ascension in a field where about 15% of D-I schools have a female AD, two in the MAAC and two among this year’s Sweet 16 teams.
“There aren't many of us, although we have come a long way since I started in this business,” Paul said. “It’s important, particularly for our female student-athletes, to see that it is possible.
“I didn’t pursue this position because I wanted to be one of the youngest, or one of the only females. But it’s really special for me and I appreciate every minute of it, because I know it’s not easy for folks to break in.”
Paul's first year at the AD desk was unsettled by the arriving coronavirus pandemic that still affects daily operations.
“Being new in this chair and navigating through these COVID years,” Paul said, “I can't tell you how many times I have picked up the phone to call Marilyn or Bill and ask them how they are handling things. I’ve gotten here by riding the shoulders and coattails of people who have advocated and mentored and supported me. All these MAAC connections I've made, all these people who have helped me get where I am, it’s a small world we live in.”
On this NCAA tournament run, however, Paul has needed to figure much out on the fly. The trip began with a series of misfortunes related to ticketing and travel arrangements, food poisoning for coach Shaheen Holloway, and shipping delays that left the Peacocks as the only team missing from the merchandise stand at their NCAA site.
“Nothing was falling in Saint Peter’s favor, and that’s when I knew we were winning this game against Kentucky,” Paul said. “There was no doubt in my mind. With so many things happening that were out of our control, I knew that something had to give.”
The magic of March has put Saint Peter’s in a position the rest of the MAAC envies — a nationwide spotlight, a billboard in Times Square, a craft beer named in their honor, endorsement deals for star players. It's priceless exposure for a low-budget school from a small conference.
“For schools like Canisius and Niagara, that align with us closely from a resource standpoint, this goes to show what is possible with a shoe-string budget,” Paul said. “It’s a textbook example of the value a successful men’s basketball program in March Madness can have for the university and the community. The exposure that Saint Peter’s is getting is invaluable.
“Coach K said it was worth however many billions in advertising. I don’t know if it’s fair to put a price tag on it. Our applications are up. Applicant inquiries are up. Our website crashed after we beat Kentucky. Jersey City is buzzing. Hudson County is buzzing. Everybody wants to be a part of this.
“Everybody wants to root for the underdog.”
