Three eclipse 800 at Rapids Bowling Center

Contributed PhotoBack in December, the three senior men’s leagues at the Rapids Bowing Center took up a collection to recognize the excellent service and help provided to them by Melanie Cain, their counter person. Pictured are Rick Smith, president of the Cesare Svizzero Seniors league; Terry Pierce, president of Guido’s Upholstering/Joe’s Guys Seniors; Cain; and Walt Kendzia, president of Tom Walton Memorial Seniors.