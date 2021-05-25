Three from Flips claim state titles

Athletes from Flips Gymnastics earned three titles over the weekend in state championship competition.
Madighan McGrath-Moran led the way, taking the all-around championship for Level 4 with a score of 37.65. She did it with an even performance across the board, placing fourth on vault (9.375) and bars (9.60), fifth on beam (9.30) and eight on floor (9.375).
In Level 3 competition, Fiona Buczkowski won bar (9.70) while Trinity Kaminski took vault (9.725). Buczkowski finished second all-around (38.075), placing second in vault (9.75), sixth on beam (9.05) and seventh on floor (9.55).
Other medal and place winners were:
Level 2 Youth
• Aerie Shaw: fifth on floor (9.375), sixth on beam (9.30) and all-around (36.975)
• Bre Shaw: sixth on bars (9.50), 10th all-around (36.65)
Juniors
• Allison Ely: fifth on beam (9.40), sixth on floor (9.375), seventh on vault (9.275) and all-around (36.55)
• Annabelle Wilcox: fourth on beam (9.45), seventh on floor (9.20), eighth all-around (36.10)
Level 3 Junior
• Lyric Starks: seventh on bars (9.15)
Seniors
• Kennedy Kozlowski: ninth on bars (9.275)
• Vivian Kay: sixth on vault (9.375), seventh on bars (9.275)
GOLF
Gothic Hill GC
Dave Miller hit a hole-in-one his first time out this season, April 27. He hit a 4/5-hybrid in on No. 4 while playing with Tom Berhalter. This was Miller's second career hole-in-one at Gothic Hill.
