Time is certainly not on the side of high school spring sports programs throughout the United States, including here in Western New York, where spring sports seasons are becoming less and less likely each passing day.
Within days, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is expected to announce the cancellation of all spring sports state championship tournaments for baseball, softball, lacrosse, boys tennis, boys and girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse and track & field.
“I cant see the state having them because Sections 1 and 9, and Long Island, which are sections 8 and 11, they're getting hit hard by this right now,” said Grand Island athletics director Jon Roth.
“The best case scenario for any spring sports seasons, as of today, is starting in mid-May. I can't see it, but that's just my opinion, because you have to get in a specific number of practices, of course. The state may modify it, but maybe by the 15th we can get a single round in.
“My hope — my dream — right now would be getting back in May and having a single round in every sport, so that the seniors have some type of closure, and then forget about sectionals and states,” Roth said on Friday.
Lockport School District Athletics Director Todd Sukdolak said, like everyone else, he's just trying to remain as optimistic as possible, but the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic is that even shortened high school spring seasons are now in serious jeopardy
“Everything's up in the air right now,” Sukdolak said on Friday. “Realistically, I don't see us gathering in large groups in any way because people can be carrying the virus and don't know it. We're waiting for guidance from the state. What I told all my coachers is right now, we're waiting on the NYSPHSAA's Executive Committee meeting on April 22nd, when they'll decide whether or not they will cancel state championships. My guess is that they will.”
Sukdolak said that with the earliest students can return to school being the end of this month, that puts the possibility of any first games about a week later because of the necessary amount of practices that are required. While Lockport teams have, some schools have yet to get in a single day of spring sports practice yet, he noted.
Any further postponement to the return date to school further delays the start of any sports seasons, Sukdolak said.
Among the last ditch options being openly discussed by coaches and ADs is one-day tournaments to determine league champions.
Follow veteran Lockport sports reporter/editor John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.