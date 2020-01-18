Tip of the hat to Aric Morgan

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.