To the editor: Beilein should look hard at Wake Forest

One of the top stories in the basketball world is Burt native John Beilein severing ties with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beilein's stint with the Cavs was not a glorious one, and the parting of ways was mutually beneficial. The failed experiment will ultimately be just a small part of Beilein's legacy, his hall of fame success at the college level greatly outweighing the cup of coffee in the NBA.
The story now is not "What happened in Cleveland?" but "What's next for Coach Beilein?"
As unarguably one of the top 10 coaches in college basketball, most programs would gladly trade their current coach for Beilein, meaning when the coaching carousal starts to heat up in a few weeks, his should be a hot name. Programs like Indiana, Texas, Boston College and Georgia Tech have all been floated around as potential destinations already.
The program that may fit best though is Wake Forest. Current Wake Forest coach Danny Manning has done a solid job recruiting but has struggled to turn that into wins, so Beilein wouldn't be inheriting an empty cupboard. Wake Forest is in the best basketball conference in the country, in a state that loves basketball. While the program has been downtrodden for years, it's fanbase has shown support for the program.
During the late 1990s and 2000s when Tim Duncan and Chris Paul suited up for the Demon Deacons, they were one of the premiere programs in the country. There's a dormant fanbase yearning to get back to those glory days. It's a program that, when being run by the right person, can win at a high level.
Unlike Texas, Michigan and Boston College, where basketball takes a backseat to football, Wake Forest is a basketball school first. The Demon Deacons are no stranger to Beilein either, as he was one of their top candidates when they were looking to fill a vacancy in the past.
Beilein is in his late 60s, so it's possible he doesn't want to coach anymore and all these coaching rumors are just that. But that being said, Beilein is one of the sport's elite, and coaches of his ilk aren't always on the market, so when they are, it's newsworthy. Programs like Texas, which has unlimited funds, or with the rich history of Indiana are the sexy names to link to Beilein, but neither make as much sense as Wake Forest.
Wake Forest already has a local football coach, Youngstown native Dave Clawson. If it manages to land Beilein as well, you can expect to see some gear in Niagara County next season.
Contact Lockport’s Ethan Randall at ethanjamesrandall@yahoo.com.
