To the editor: Late Bowden so much more than a coach

I vividly remember being 8 years old in early January 2000 and flipping on ABC to watch the national championship game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Virginia Tech Hokies.
The Hokies featured an electric QB who I'd heard all about on Sportscenter in the lead up to the game, a guy named Michael Vick. I expected to tune into the game and be mesmerized by the freshman phenom. When I watched the game though, something else happened. I became mesmerized the other team.
I absolutely fell in love Florida State. The spears on the cool gold helmets, the garnet jerseys with gold pants and the Tomahawk Chop the band played after scoring plays. I've never been a believer in love at first sight but I was in love with the Seminoles at first sight. The Florida State Seminoles likely would have never been on my radar if it were for legendary coach Bobby Bowden.
From that night on I became a massive Seminoles fan. I remember on Christmas the following year getting an FSU hat and jersey and a poster of Bowden that adorned my wall. I'd spend hours on internet forums talking FSU football, following recruiting and soaking in every rumor about what assistant coach might join the staff the following year. I remember being ecstatic after wins and throwing my remote across the room after losses. I remember going down to Tallahassee with my dad and even skipping a friend's wedding because it was the same day as the FSU-Miami game.
Like many in the sports world, I found myself very saddened with the news that the 91-year-old Hall of Fame coach passed away Sunday.
Bowden took over as the Seminoles' coach in 1976 and finished his first campaign with a losing season. This would be the only time Bowden experienced more losses than wins in his 34-year career at Florida State. The legendary coach took FSU to 28 consecutive bowl games, won two national titles and perhaps most impressively went 14 straight seasons ranked as a top-five team.
While Bowden's on-field success is legendary, the stories of him off the field may be more impressive. Bowden, who is well known for his Christian faith, lived a life helping others. His generosity after the 1970 Marshall football team plane crash has been well documented, as well as the hundreds of personal stories many have shared as they've celebrated Bowden's life. Whether it was the troubled player who Bowden gave a chance or the student manager who Bowden genuinely looked to empower, everyone seemed to adore the head coach.
I never got the chance to meet Bobby Bowden but I've always considered him one of my heroes. They always say you should never meet your heroes because you'd often be disappointed. The last 48 hours of Bowden stories make it pretty clear he was a man worthy of my admiration.
