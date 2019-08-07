  Two Lockport teams earn Gus Macker titles

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOA pair of Lockport 3-on-3 youth basketball teams representing New Beginnings-Akin recently earned first-place titles at the Gus Macker Tournament in Byesville, Ohio. From left, first row, are 13-14 Division champs Anthony Mohr, Karmyne Jones, Dray Akin and Kyree Jones; second row, are 17-18 champs and coaches, from left, coach Gerri White-Akin, players Tivon White, Torree Cheatam, Devon Darrell and Rashaun Johnson; and coach Andre Akin.