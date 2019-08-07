  Two Lockport teams earn Gus Macker titles

BYESVILLE, Ohio — Not one, but two, 3-on-3 youth basketball teams teams, comprising eight outstanding young individuals from Lockport, N.Y., earned championships at the Gus Macker Tournament, held here on July 27 and 28.
The eight players, representing New Beginnings-Akin, and coached by Andre Akin, Geraldine Akin and Keyun Hamilton, made the most of the trip and the five-hour drive, going undefeated to claim first place trophies.
“New Beginnings-Akin would like to say, ‘thank you’ to One Stop Convenient Store, as well as Pastor David MacBeth of Christ Community Church, assistant coach Hamilton and the parents of these young men,” coach Andre Akin said.
Anthony Mohr, Karmyne Jones, Kyree Jones and perennial local free-throw-shooting champion Dray Akin placed first in the 13-14 year old group going undefeated all weekend.
Tivon White, Devon Darrell, Rashaun Johnson and Torre Cheatham placed first in the Gus Macker 17-18 Division, also going undefeated for the weekend, beating seven other teams.
Next up for both teams is the Gus Macker Tournament in Olean on Aug. 17 and 18.
LOCAL RACING
Rain out at the Big R
RANSOMVILLE — The 35th annual Summer Nationals at Ransomville Speedway was rained out Tuesday following two rounds of severe afternoon thunderstorms. Ransomville and Super DIRTCar Series officials have decided not to use the rain date that was previously scheduled for Wednesday due to another poor forecast.
DIRTCar will announce a new rain date for the Summer Nationals in the coming weeks. Fans and racers are encouraged to follow the Super DIRTCar Series and Ransomville Speedway on their social media channels for updates.
Racing continues at Ransomville this Friday night as Tim Horton's presents a full card of racing plus Autograph Night and next round of the Ransomville/Genesee Mini Stock Super Series.
Racing starts at 7:15 p.m.
