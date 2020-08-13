Tyson-Jones has Lockport connection

It was only a few years ago that gym owner and aspiring kickboxer Amer Abdallah returned Lockport, N.Y. to the boxing map.
Before Abdallah's rise to international success in the ring, the Lock City was dubbed “The Boxing City” by some national boxing writers — despite its size (population only around 20,000) — because it's a place that many great fighters called their own. The great welterweight of the early 1900s Jimmy Duffy, heavyweight championship contender Tony Ventura, who was trained by the great Angelo Dundee at Miami's famous Fifth Street Gym, “The Fighting School Teacher” light heavyweight Tommy Hicks, who battled Bob Foster for the world championship in 1971; hard-hitting Johnnie Taylor and Olympic hopeful Billy “Little Red” Hackmer are all Lockportians.
Abdallah took it all to the next level, beginning with his explosion upon the Lockport sports scene in the 1990s as a quick, tenacious yet patient, hard-hitting young fighter with tremendous, booming leg kicks. By the time Abdallah was in his early 20s, he was already a Lockport sports celebrity and aspiring promoter, putting together some of the greatest international fight cards Lockport has ever produced.
Throughout it all, Abdallah — unbeaten in the ring as both an amateur and as a professional — improved steadily in the ring, rising to become the World Kickboxing Association Cruiserweight Champion, then defending his title — in Lockport — before retiring and moving to Las Vegas, where he continues to train and promote.
Abdallah is among the managers who's heavily involved with the upcoming exhibition bout involving boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Nov, 28th in Carson, Cal — live on the Triller Pay Per View app.
Tyson, who was globally recognized as an unmatched and brutal force during his prime was the youngest to ever capture a heavyweight title at 21 years of age. In November of 2013, Tyson visited Lockport as a guest of Abdallah.
“It was an unforgettable night in Lockport, hosting Mike at our Lace Up Promotions event” Abdallah said. “Mike is a personal friend and I was honored that they reached out to me to be a part of this upcoming historic event.”
Abdallah is managing the careers of two of the three undercard fighters this Nov. 28th — Badou Jack, a 2 Division World Champion; and Abdallah’s latest signing, unbeaten Viddal Riley, who has a massive UK following.
“My job as a manager is to place my guys in the best positions financially and with the most exposure. This event satisfies both,” Abdallah said.
Jack will take on undefeated cruiserweight, Blake McKernan. Jack said he will donate his purse to his philanthropic charity, the Badou Jack Foundation, which focuses on “giving children across the globe a fighting chance in life.”
Riley is a YouTube celebrity as KSI’s head coach. He'll take on former UFC fighter Rashad Coulture.
Both Jack and Riley are managed by Abdallah and have signed contracts with Mayweather Promotions out of Las Vegas.
As far as the main event is concerned, Abdallah said he's torn between the legends.
“I've got a great relationship with both Roy and Mike and have bittersweet feelings about them fighting each other. All I hope is that they make a lot of money and come out safe,” Abdallah said.
Follow veteran Lockport reporter/editor John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
