UB celebrates homecoming looking for MAC win

It is Homecoming Saturday at UB Stadium, a welcome schedule occurrence for a Bulls team that has been victorious in both home games this season while going winless on the road.
Coming off 34-20 loss at Miami in its Mid-American Conference opener, defending East division champion UB (2-3, 0-1) hosts preseason MAC favorite Ohio (1-3, 0-0) in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff (ESPN+, 1520 AM), continuing a series in which the home team has won in every matchup this decade.
“They’re still a very good football team,” UB coach Lance Leipold told reporters on Tuesday. “I think sometimes it takes a little bit to get in rhythm with everyone. Much like many of us in our conference, don’t get fooled by the record. … They’ve had two weeks to prepare for us. We know they’re going to be ready. They’ve worked out some kinks. And we’ll get their best shot.”
UB, which has won 10 of its last 11 home games, could be without homegrown starting quarterback Matt Myers, who left last week’s loss and was held out of practice this week due to an injury Leipold described as “in the neck area.”
Kyle Vantrease will start at quarterback if Myers is out. The sophomore completed 3 of 4 passes for 30 yards after relieving Myers last week but has seen action as UB’s punter, posting a 41.3 yard average since replacing injured starter Evan Finegan.
“You have to really tip your cap to Kyle Vantrease on how he’s handled things, really what he’s done in this program since he’s been a part of it,” Leipold said. “He’s handled everything very well. He’s well-prepared. (Quarterbacks coach) Jim Zabrowski does a great job and I always think how we prepare things. The preparation is always there for guys. Obviously, the reps aren’t always equal but I know he’s going to make the most of his opportunity.”
With sophomore Domonic Johnson moving to wide receiver, UB’s quarterback depth chart behind Myers and Vantrease consists of true freshmen Trevor Byczinski and walk-on Aaron Chase (Starpoint).
Vantrease started one game for UB as a true freshman in 2017, going 17 of 41 for 202 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a loss at Miami. For his career, Vantrease completed 32 of 71 passes (45.1 percent for 405 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has minus-18 on 13 runs.
Myers struggled in the loss at Miami, going 4 of 16 passing for 59 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. For the season, the redshirt freshman is 49 of 105 (46.7 percent) for 602 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions, while producing another 94 yards and two scores on 30 rushes.
Regardless of who starts under center, the Bulls will be reliant on their running game. UB is on pace to set a school record averaging 240 yards per game on the ground and leads the country with 256 attempts. Jaret Patterson is averaging 109.2 yards and Kevin Marks is averaging 84.
“We feel we can line up with anyone in our league and have a chance to win,” Leipold said. “And equally, anyone that’s one our schedule can beat us. That’s pretty much what happens in our conference. But where we are as far as experience, we have to be able to sustain consistency for us to have a chance to win on Saturday.”
