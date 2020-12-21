UB, 'Cuse men on pause after game

SYRACUSE (AP) — The Syracuse and Buffalo men’s basketball programs are on pause after a member of the Bulls tested positive for COVID-19.
The decisions announced Monday by both teams came after they played Saturday in Syracuse's Carrier Dome.
The Mid-American Conference school did not reveal who tested positive, except to say that it involved either an athlete, or member of the team’s coaching or support staff. The school was notified of the positive test on Sunday.
It’s unclear how long the pause will last. Buffalo said it will follow NCAA, conference and local health protocols. Contact tracing is underway at Syracuse.
“We are using an abundance of caution in this situation, as we have throughout the pandemic, “ Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack said in a statement. “The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff associated with the men’s basketball program is of the utmost importance to us.”
Syracuse (6-1) postponed its game today against Notre Dame and is scheduled to play at Wake Forest on Dec. 30. Buffalo (3-3) was scheduled to play non-conference games today at St. Bonaventure and Dec. 29 at No. 7 West Virginia.
The Bulls were already without head coach Jim Whitesell, who entered a 14-day self-quarantine period on Dec. 14 after coming into close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the third time in six weeks that Syracuse has been forced to pause activities because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Head coach Jim Boeheim and an unnamed player tested positive in mid-November and the team's activities were paused for two weeks.
Boeheim said in a Zoom call with reporters that a walk-on also tested positive in late November just before the Orange's game against Niagara. That halted practice for three days and sidelined his son, junior guard Buddy Boeheim, for two weeks under New York State health guidelines.
Niagara hoops, hockey in action
NU men's basketball and ice hockey both play at 3 p.m. today after some COVID-forced rescheduling.
The men's basketball team (2-3), fresh off a weekend home sweep of Fairfield, added a non-conference game at Albany (0-2). The Great Danes opened play this weekend, dropping a pair to UMBC.
It will be the Purple Eagles' second non-conference game and Albany's first.
NU hockey (1-2-2, 0-2-2) will host Atlantic Hockey rival RIT (3-2-1, 1-0-1-0-1) for the third time in the early stages of the season after its scheduled opponent, Canisius, had to shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Tigers swept the Purple Eagles in a Dec. 5-6 home-and-home series, including a shootout win.
MAAC schedule updates
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced changes to its men's and women's basketball schedules Monday due to COVID-19 disruptions.
On the men's side, Canisius' series at Monmouth will move from Jan. 8-9 to Dec. 27-28. The Griffs will then play at Siena on Jan. 8-9. The Saints have not played a game yet this season due to virus testing and will not play their first game until January.
Siena's first games, at home against Monmouth, will be Jan. 3-4.
The Canisius women had their home series agains Siena moved to Jan. 3-4. Siena's scheduled series at Monmouth, Jan. 1-2, was postponed to a to-be-determined date. Saint Peter's series at Manhattan will moved from Jan. 29-30 to Jan. 1-2, and Marist at Fairfield, originally scheduled for Dec. 18-19, will move to the scheduled make-up week of Feb. 26-27.
