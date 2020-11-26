UB hoops off to Bubbleville

The ball has tipped and a most unusual and unpredictable local college hoops season is underway.
On the first occasion Western New York’s Big 4 basketball programs were allowed to play or scrimmage, the University at Buffalo routed Division II Mercyhurst in a women’s exhibition Wednesday at Alumni Arena while the UB men’s team altered Thanksgiving travel plans for its opening games this weekend in the Bubbleville series at the Mohegan Sun resort and casino in Connecticut.
UB’s basketball teams have so far avoided the positive coronavirus test results that have afflicted nearby Niagara, Canisius and St. Bonaventure, pausing preseason practices and disrupting the early non-conference schedule. But the pandemic has changed the Bulls’ opening slate.
Now tipping off the season against Towson at 4:30 p.m. today and facing Army at 3 p.m. Saturday, the UB men were scheduled to host D-II Gannon in a Wednesday exhibition before taking on Vermont and Iona at the Mohegan Sun starting Monday. COVID-19 testing protocols caused each of UB’s original opponents to cancel dates and forced Bubbleville to juggle matchups.
“We kind of thought this might happen, as the opponents have changed almost daily,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said on a media conference call last week before praising event organizers the Gazelle Group Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for efforts to create a safe playing environment.
“They’ve done an incredible job of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s,” Whitesell said. “They’ve got a great program. You go in there and you quarantine. The challenge, really honestly, is getting there and getting to that point. Because once you are there, you are going to feel real safe.”
Upon leaving Bubbleville, the Bulls will open Mid-American Conference play on the road against East division favorite Bowling Green next Sunday before scheduled non-conference games at Syracuse (Dec. 19), St. Bonaventure (Dec. 22) and West Virginia (Dec. 29). UB’s schedule currently does not include games against local rivals Canisius or Niagara.
“We haven’t really talked about the schedule too much,” Whitesell said. “We’ve just got to try and compartmentalize over a 24-hour period and not look too far ahead. … Not worrying about the future today is the biggest challenge for all of us, coaches included.”
The Bulls are hoping to return to championship contention in the MAC after taking a modest step back in Whitesell’s first season. Gutted by graduations and Nate Oats’ departure for Alabama after he elevated UB into a nationally-ranked program with notable victories in consecutive NCAA tournaments, Whitesell rose from his assistant position and guided UB to a 20-12 campaign that ended with a disappointing home loss in the MAC prequarterfinal round.
Hints that UB would no longer reign over the MAC came during non-conference games last season, such as home games against Towson (76-73 victory) and Army (89-76 loss). Playing those opponents again could provide an early indication of UB’s potential this season.
Preseason Big 4 Player of the Year and All-MAC guard Jayvon Graves returns to lead UB after initially entering his name in the NBA draft pool. Big man Josh Mballa emerged as a frontcourt force following his transfer from Texas Tech last season. Ronaldo Segu will take over the starting point guard position from the graduated Davonta Jordan, and along with another member of UB’s touted 2018 recruiting crop, Jeenathan Williams, the Bulls retained most of the core from last year’s team.
“Last year, I thought a lot of the guys had to adjust to new roles,” Whitesell said. “Those four kids, I’m expecting more out of them this year. Both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively. You now have the role you wanted when you came to Buffalo.”
UB’s rotation beyond those four players is uncertain. Whitesell elected to bring Mballa off the bench for the second half of last season and start 6-foot-11 Brock Bertram at center. Mballa still played starter’s minute as a reserve and the Bulls could use that tactic again. Otherwise, sophomore forward LaQuill Hardnett will compete with senior David Nickelberry for minutes at forward, and redshirt freshman David Skogman provides another option at center. In the backcourt, sophomore Savion Gallion got some playing experience last season, and newcomer Chase Robinson should see similar opportunities as a freshman.
Predicted to finish fourth in the MAC East division in the preseason coaches poll, UB is held in higher regard by the initial KenPom ratings derived from past performance of returning players. The Bulls ranked 120th nationally before play began Wednesday, best in the MAC.
