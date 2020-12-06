UB hoops teams see mixed results

The University at Buffalo basketball teams were back in action Sunday, with mixed results.
Summer Hemphill returned to the lineup for the UB women in an 87-45 runaway win at Canisius, while the UB men let a late lead slip away in losing 86-78 on the road at Bowling Green.
Playing for the first time since the 2019 NCAA tournament, Hemphill scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench. The former Cardinal O’Hara star, who was named to the early season Cheryl Miller Award watch list as one of the top forwards in the country, redshirted last season due to a knee injury.
“It’s only been 623 days, but who’s counting,” Hemphill tweeted after the game. “Beyond blessed & thankful.”
“What a fun day,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “It’s been 14 months since Summer Hemphill touched the floor and to get her out there for 12-15 minutes just warmed my heart. I know how hard she has been working and to see her out there flying around, it did something special for the team.”
Dyaisha Fair led UB (2-1) with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Adebola Adyeye added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Elea Gaba scored 13.
Canisius was led in its season opener by freshman guard Dani Haskell, the all-time leading scholastic scorer in Western New York. The Franklinville product scored 12 points, all from beyond the arc.
“This was our first time on the floor five-on-five with the numbers that we have and the injuries that we have,” Golden Griffins coach Scott Hemer said. “It has been a challenge to develop some confidence and after having so much canceled due to COVID, we were able to go out and play a heck of a basketball team.”
The UB men matched buckets with the preseason favorite in the MAC for most of Saturday’s game before Bowling Greeen used an 11-0 run to pull away in the final three minutes. There were 14 lead changes and seven ties in the game.
“I thought we outplayed them for long stretches tonight, but we again came up short in crunch time and we have to figure out how to close out games,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “This was a different experience for us playing a league game so early in the season and we knew it would be a battle with Bowling Green as every game has been since I’ve been here.”
MAC Player of the Year candidate Justin Turner scored 13 of the Falcons’ final 14 points and finished with 33.
Jayvon Graves, a returning All-MAC selection and preseason Big 4 Player of the Year, led UB with 23 points. Ronaldo Segu added a career-high 22 and Jeenathan Williams added 19.
UB played without starting forward Josh Mballa (foot) for the second straight game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.