UB looking for revenge hosting Kent St

The Buffalo Bulls defense has been depleted but not diminished through the early part of the college football season. Down a half dozen defensive starters at various times, UB has allowed an average of 19 points during its 3-0 start, ranking among the top 16 nationally and best in the Mid-American Conference.
Injury and illness have tested the Bulls’ defensive depth, and the unit will be challenged further by Kent State in a battle of unbeatens today (noon, CBS Sports Network) at UB Stadium.
The Golden Flashes lead the country in scoring, averaging 53 points through three games and pacing the MAC in rushing (299 ypg) and passing (317 ypg). Kent State also happens to be the last team to beat UB, having scored 24 points in the final eight minutes of a 30-27 comeback last November. Since then, the Bulls have allowed an average of 17 points in winning six straight.
“It is going to be a huge challenge,” said UB coach Lance Leipold, noting the high tempo of Kent State’s attack and praising its commander Dustin Crum as “probably the best quarterback in the conference.”
“But as we’ve always talked about,” Leipold said, “if it is a game that’s going to be 6-3, or it’s a game that is going to be in the 50s, we have to be prepared on both sides of the ball to answer the call.”
UB, one of 38 teams receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll, has received strong defensive play from middle linebacker James Patterson (24 tackles, forced fumble) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (17 tackles, three sacks, Senior Bowl invitation), and Leipold has been encouraged by how well UB’s second line of defenders has been able to fill in the gaps. But the Bulls could start to run out of bodies if they don’t get healthier soon.
UB has been without All-MAC end Taylor Riggins, a defensive captain with Patterson, as well as top cornerback Aapri Washington since the preseason, and Leipold has expressed increasing doubt that either player will return soon. Compounding losses have cropped up on the interior defensive line (Ronald McGee, Tyrece Woods Jr.) and in the secondary (All-MAC safety Tyrone Hill, corners Ali Abbas and Roy Baker).
“It is going to be game-time decisions on a lot of those guys,” Leipold said. “And if they are available, I don’t know if it will be in full, or as many reps as they played before injuries.
“But everybody is going through different things at this time of year, and we are going to have to answer the bell and be ready to go.”
If it turns into a shootout, UB will rely on an offense that has produced 462 yards and 37 points per game (excluding the Bulls’ three defensive touchdowns) while ranking in the top five nationally and in front of Kent State in efficiency at 7.6 yards per play.
UB running back Jaret Patterson is tied for the national lead in scoring averaging 16 points and third in rushing (152.7 ypg) after he set a UB record with 302 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 11 days ago at Bowling Green.
Patterson hadn’t removed his uniform after that performance before turning his focus to Kent State.
“We owe those guys,” he said.
