UB looks to contend for MAC title with Hemphill healthy

AMHERST — Summer Hemphill has a spring in her step going into another winter season.
Having missed out on the better part of two senior seasons recovering from a knee injury, the Cardinal O’Hara graduate feels like her old self at the outset of her encore with the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team.
"I feel great, I feel perfectly fine, I feel normal," Hemphill said before a recent UB practice. "If you saw me the past two years, you could probably tell by the way I walked, I wasn’t really comfortable out there. I feel like this season, we are going to see something different in myself.”
The Bulls, expected to be one of the contenders to win the Mid-American Conference, open their season Tuesday night at Alumni Arena against cross-town rival Canisius, playing its first game under new coach Sahar Nusseibeh after going 0-5 and opting out of the final months of last season.
UB last won the MAC in 2019, when Hemphill was a second-team all-conference player and all-tournament selection following her record 21-rebound performance in the championship game.
The springy 6-foot-1 Hemphill redshirted the following year after getting hurt in preseason and undergoing knee surgery. She returned to the floor last season, but was in and out of the lineup, appearing in seven of 24 games, averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 23 minutes.
UB finished 15-9 with a loss in the MAC semifinals. Hemphill soon decided to take advantage of NCAA rules allowing an extra eligibility year for athletes who competed during the coronavirus pandemic, and stay in school for a sixth year running with the Bulls.
“Since the season ended, I’ve been living in the gym,” Hemphill said. “I’ve been doing extra rehab every single day. I’ve been trying to get better and put myself out there to the point where I’m fully available for the team on the court this season, and making sure I can give it my all.”
UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said “to have her back for a sixth year is nothing short of amazing for a coach,” and that “there is no stop sign” in regard to how many minutes Hemphill can handle during the season. “We are treating her like she’s 100%, and she is receiving it well.”
The Bulls are eager to see a healthy Hemphill team with Dyaisha Fair, who averaged 24.1 points, 5.1 assists, 6 rebounds and 2.9 steals in making the all-MAC team as a sophomore.
“It’s time for us to find out what it looks like to really have a 1-2 punch,” Legette-Jack said.
Hemphill called Fair a “special” player and noted how they spent time in the offseason developing their on-court chemistry. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to play with her.”
“It’s a different ballgame with (Hemphill) on the floor,” said Fair, one of 20 point guards in the country named to the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list. “With her having that experience and knowing what it takes to get where we want to be, it just feels better to know what we have that piece back.”
Gaining a new perspective from the sideline over the past two years taught Hemphill much about herself and the game.
“What I learned most on the sideline, I would say, is patience,” Hemphill said. “That’s not something I really was built with at all. But with an injury, when you have an open wound out there, you have no choice but to be patient.
“It opened up a whole new world for me through basketball. It allowed me to learn the game from a different perspective. It allowed me to lead the younger athletes on the team, and use my voice. That was something I wasn’t really comfortable with before.”
Hemphill enters her senior season with 976 points and 799 rebounds in her career, in position to become the second player in school history to reach 1,000 in both categories. Her 17 points and eight rebounds in UB’s 98-43 exhibition win against Daemen won’t count toward those totals, but they were strong indicators of Hemphill’s rejuvenation.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for my hometown,” Hemphill said. “That means a lot to me, and I just want to go out with a bang.”
