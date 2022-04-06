UB names Becky Burke new women's basketball coach

Becky Burke has been named the 13th head coach in the history of University at Buffalo women's basketball.
UB Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Allnut announced the decision Wednesday.
Burke, who was named 2022 Big South Coach of the Year while at USC Upstate, will be tasked with filling the shoes of Felisha Legette-Jack, who left for Syracuse after leading the Bulls to four trips to the NCAA Tournament.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Becky Burke to our UB Family," Alnutt said in a press release. "Throughout this search process, she quickly separated herself from the other candidates by displaying an infectious passion for the sport, a strong work ethic, and a competitive nature while forging genuine relationships with her student-athletes as she prepares them for success both on and off the court. She articulated a vision for this program which will build upon the success that we've had and continue to make our brand nationally recognized as a premier basketball program. Becky is a rising star in our industry and a proven winner which is very apparent at all of her previous stops. University at Buffalo Women's Basketball is in very good hands for years to come."
"I would like to thank Mark Alnutt, President Tripathi and the rest of the search committee for trusting me to be the next head coach here at the University at Buffalo," said Burke. "From the start of this process, Mark and my vision for the women's basketball program at UB have aligned perfectly. This program has been built under Coach Legette-Jack's leadership into a dominant program in the MAC with national respect. I am fully committed to keeping it that way and becoming the premiere mid-major destination for some of the best players in the country. We will pride ourselves on continuing to raise the bar on the court but also be great representatives of this University and the City of Buffalo. Again, I am humbled and so appreciative of this opportunity and can't wait to get on campus."
Burke, a native of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, played collegiately at Louisville, helping the Cardinal to the national championship game in 2009. After graduating in 2012, she started her career in coaching as director of basketball operations for California State Fullerton (2013-14) and assistant coach at Saint Joseph's (2014-15). Burke then moved to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona, where she started a new program at the NAIA level.
She moved on to Division II University of Charleston, where she led the Golden Eagles to their first NCAA Tournament since 2014 as head coach in 2018-19.
Burke was named head coach of USC Upstate in 2020. A five-win Big South season — the Spartans' most in four seasons — set the tone for a huge second season, when Upstate earned the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
UB will officially introduce Burke with a press conference Friday.
