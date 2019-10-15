UB's Massinburg signs NBA deal

The Brooklyn Nets announced the signing of former University at Buffalo star CJ Massinburg on Tuesday afternoon.
Massinburg led the Bulls to new heights during his four-year career, which he capped with Mid-American Conference Player of the Year and All-American honorable mention honors in 2019.
Massinburg averaged 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game with the Bulls, boosting those totals to 18.2, 6.5 and 3.0 during his stellar senior season. His teams won two MAC titles, reached two NCAA Tournaments and advanced through the opening round each time, scoring wins over Arizona (2018) and Arizona State ('19).
Massinburg is the first UB player to sign with an NBA team and join a training camp since Mitchell Watt signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2014.
The Nets want the 6-foot-5 Massinburg to play point guard, he told UB's Paul Peck earlier this week. While it would be a surprise if Massinburg makes the team outright, the Nets could make him their two-way player, allowing him to bounce between the NBA and the G League this season.
Massinburg played for the Nets' Summer League team in July, where he saw action in four games, averaging 4.8 points per contest.
SOFTBALL
Weber earns Scholar Athlete recognition
Lockport native and Starpoint product Megan Weber was one of 10 SUNY Cortland softball players to be honored as All-America Scholar Athletes for the 2019 season by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
The awards are bestowed upon any player submitted by a member coach who achieved a 3.50 grade point average or higher during the 2018-19 academic year.
Weber, an outfielder, was used mostly as a pinch runner last season, he freshman campaign. She had only two at-bats but scored 17 runs for Cortland, which finished the season with a 31-16 record, won both SUNYAC regular-season and postseason titles, and finished second in a four-team NCAA regional, which it hosted, to tie for 17th place nationally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.