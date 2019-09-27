UB set for MAC play

The University at Buffalo football team’s endeavor to repeat as East division champion of the Mid-American Conference begins today in Miami, Ohio.
UB (2-2) enters the noon kickoff (ESPN+, 1520 AM) with renewed confidence from a 38-22 home victory over Temple, while Miami (1-3) is coming off a 76-5 loss at No. 5 Ohio State.
“We’re not reading too much into the score,” UB coach Lance Leipold said this week. “I’m not putting too much stock in that.”
The Bulls have won five of the past seven matchups with the RedHawks including last year’s 51-42 triumph at UB Stadium.
UB has won its past two MAC openers and is 7-13 all-time.
Through four games, UB controlled the line of scrimmage, averaging 223 rushing yards per game while holding its opponents to an average of 84 yards on the round.
“You can make days long on people — it can be long on us — if you don’t stop the run,” Leipold said. “It’ll always be important for us to establish,” the run, “if we’re ever going to have a chance to win.”
Reliance on the running game has led to redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Myers attempting just 24 passes in the Bulls’ two victories over Robert Morris and Temple, and 65 attempts in losses at Penn State and Liberty.
“We have to continue to work and develop create more balance,” Leipold said. “I think with the growth in experience and maturity at the quarterback and wide receiver positions, when we get healthy at tight end, and all those things start coming back together, I think they will show itself, just like they did in the Penn State game.”
Starting tight end Zac Lefebvre is doubtful to play at Miami after missing the past two games with a leg injury.
