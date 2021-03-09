UB star Hemphill finding form for final run

It has been two winters of discontent since Summer Hemphill last cut down the nets in Cleveland.
Bringing her championship experience and nationally-recognized game back to the Buffalo women’s basketball team in time for the season’s most important road trip, Hemphill has a spring in her step.
“Anything can happen in March,” a hopeful Hemphill said before boarding the bus for the Mid-American Conference championships in Cleveland, where UB (14-8), the last team to triumph in this tournament, is seeded fourth and will meet Kent State (11-8) in the quarterfinals today (1:30 p.m. ESPN+, 1520 AM).
“Every team is leaving it all out there,” Hemphill, the former All-Western New York star for championship teams at Cardinal O’Hara, elaborated. “In the tournament, at the end of the day, you either win or you are going home. And this time I could be going home for good. So I’m definitely not going to be leaving anything on the table.”
In her last MACtion-packed performance, Hemphill set a tournament-record hauling 21 rebounds and scoring 16 points to help UB win the 2019 title. She averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds in three wins and was named to the all-tournament team for the Bulls, who would go on to win a game in the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season.
Since that shining moment, knee injuries, surgeries and setbacks have kept Hemphill out of action for much of the past two years.
After redshirting last year, Hemphill was named to preseason watch lists for the Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation’s top small forward, and the power forward equivalent, the Katrina McClain Award. The Bulls were eager to team their dynamic forward with guard Dyaisha Fair, the nation’s third-leading scorer and top freshman in the MAC last season.
Fair had another All-MAC season, ranking seventh nationally in scoring (24.1 ppg) and being one of only five players in the country averaging better than 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. All-rookie team honoree Cheyenne McEvans has complemented Fair in the backcourt.
Hemphill, however, has only played in five games of what was supposed to be an encore run for one of the top local talents to ever suit up for UB.
Returning for the final three regular season games, and logging 39 minutes in UB’s overtime victory on the road against regular season champion Bowling Green, Hemphill is feeling spry for postseason play.
“My body has been feeling great,” Hemphill said. “Especially after the last two games, I’ve been feeling great, physically and mentally. I trust the coaching staff and I trust the training staff that they will put me in the right predicament, give me the right minutes.”
Asked about saving her legs in the twilight of her college career, Hemphill said, “I’m a hooper at the end of the day. My body has been feeling fine, during the game and after the games. So that’s not really a stress right now. Once that adrenaline gets going, there’s really no limit to saying how many minutes I should be playing. It’s a mutual trust between me, my coaches and our trainer.”
UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who overcame a knee injury during her standout playing career at Syracuse, is excited to finally integrate Hemphill’s talent and leadership into a team that still played winning basketball during her rehabilitation.
“Gosh, I wish we had those guys together for the whole season,” Legette-Jack said. “But it is what it is, and my hope is that the nation gets to see how dynamic we can be moving forward.”
The Bulls will further a postseason rivalry Wednesday, meeting Kent State in the MAC tournament for the fourth year in a row. The Golden Flashes ended UB’s season in 2020 — before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the entire MAC tournament — in last year’s quarterfinals.
UB lost by a bucket in the regular season meeting at Kent State. Hemphill played 11 minutes off the bench in her first game in two months.
“Those down-to-the-wire games definitely prepare us,” Hemphill said, adding that regular season wins against Bowling Green “uplifted our sprits a lot. Knowing that if we can beat the No. 1 seed, we can beat anybody in this conference. Especially not just beating them once, but twice.”
If UB advances to the semifinals, it likely will meet top-seeded Bowling Green.
Legette-Jack has won this tournament with teams seeded high and low. Teams that further validated their postseason mettle on the big dance floor.
UB’s coach believes this team compares with those past champions.
“We are better, actually” she concluded. “Talent-wise … conditioning-wise … I think we are betters now that we have history behind you. They’ve saw it done before. So this is a better opportunity, in my opinion, for us.”
