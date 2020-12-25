UB taking in history during bowl trip

Upon arriving in Montgomery, Ala. on Wednesday to begin their bowl game excursion, the Buffalo Bulls stopped at a historic landmark of the civil rights movement, the Edmund Pettus Bridge in nearby Selma. That was followed by visits on Thursday to the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor, and the Rosa Parks statue in Montgomery.
On a condensed schedule of game preparation and travel during a holiday week, and unable to have the full bowl week experience because of the coronavirus pandemic, UB coach Lance Leipold said before the trip that it was important to take the educational detours, “especially in an appropriate year, for our players to see and learn from that.” Following the Edmund Pettus Bridge visit, associate head coach Rob Ianello described it as a “humbling and memorable experience,” in a tweet.
With UB (5-1) matched up against Marshall (7-2) in today’s Camellia Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN), in terms of football history, Leipold noted the significance of both the event and the Bulls’ opponent.
The annual Blue-Gray Football Classic played at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl was a Christmas tradition Leipold recalled watching in his youth. In its seventh year, this will be the first time the Camellia Bowl is played on Dec. 25, and it is the only college football game on television today.
Marshall’s success while a member of the Mid-American Conference set a template for what UB was able to accomplish this year. Playing eight seasons in the league after moving up from Division I-AA, the Thundering Herd won 79 games and five MAC titles while spending 21 weeks in the AP Top 25 under coach Bob Pruett. The zenith came in 1999, UB’s first year playing in the MAC, when quarterback Chad Pennington led Marshall to a 13-0 record and No. 10 final ranking.
Leipold listed several schools outside of the Power 5 conferences that have gained national recognition in recent years and said, “if you look back at some of these things, Marshall was one of the first Group of 5 programs that really started to knock on the door in the top 20, or 15, rankings and make a name.”
UB put its name on that list this season by spending two weeks in the Top 25, the first time in history the program has been nationally ranked. Marshall, a member of Conference USA since 2005, also was ranked earlier this season, as high as No. 15. This will be the first time UB has played Marshall since they were both in the MAC.
Playing in a bowl game for the third consecutive season and fifth time in school history, the Bulls are coming off their first bowl victory last year in the Bahamas.
UB’s star running back Jaret Patterson is expected to play against Marshall after injuring his knee in UB’s loss to Ball State last Friday in the MAC championship game. Patterson, who received All-America recognition this week from USA Today and The Athletic, ranks among the nation’s best with 1,072 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in six games. He is 116 yards from 4,000 for his career and 165 away from Branden Oliver’s school record.
This will be the toughest test of the season for UB’s rushing attack, which ranks first in the country averaging 310 yards per game. Marshall’s run defense ranks second nationally (88.9 ypg).
“Probably will be the fastest team we play all year,” Leipold said. “Very impressive defensively. Aggressive, playing downhill, physicality. It will be a big challenge for us.”
While Leipold said that he does not expect any UB players to opt out of the bowl game, Marshall will be without three starters, including Conference USA defensive player of the year Tavante Beckett and leading rusher Brenden Knox.
UB came up short last week in trying to win its first MAC championship in six seasons under Leipold. The title game loss also thwarted the Bulls’ opportunity to finish the season undefeated and nationally-ranked.
“The team is disappointed,” Leipold said. “But as time goes on, you’ve got to bounce back. We have been very fortunate with the season that we’ve had. And we talked about how are you going to handle a setback?
“At the same time, you have a chance to end it on a good note. We need to embrace being in bowl games and being proud of the opportunity that we’ve earned.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.