UB team wins again, moves on in The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Buffalo’s alumni savored a victory in The Basketball Tournament they never tasted in college.
Passing around a bottle of E&J Brandy to celebrate their 93-83 win against No. 3 seed Zip Em Up in Sunday’s second-round matchup, Blue Collar U enjoyed the sweet buzz from extending their summer reunion and being one of 16 teams still in contention for the TBT title and it’s $1 million prize.
“Last time we were a six seed, we lost in the round of 32,” said C.J. Massinburg, who bounced back from a poor shooting night in the opening game to lead the Bulls with 22 points, five assists and five rebounds. “We wanted to get further in this tournament.”
Massinburg and many of his Blue Collar U teammates experienced first-round NCAA tournament wins against Arizona in 2018 and Arizona State the following year. Both big dance trips ended in the second round, and nobody in the UB locker room at that time foresaw the opportunity to make another tournament run together.
“It’s still surreal, to be honest,” Massinburg said. “To be sitting next to my boy Wes Clark, next to Nick Perkins, post-college, still playing games. Everybody in that locker room, we are a family. We are a brotherhood. It’s special. I can’t put it into words. I love my boys, 100%.”
The lovefest continues tonight (7 p.m., ESPN) when Blue Collar U meets 10th-seeded Category 5, a Miami Hurricanes alumni team, in their final game at the Columbus regional. These Bulls have the chance to reach the second weekend that was out of UB’s reach in their NCAA runs, as TBT games resume Saturday in Dayton.
Clark pulled up for the winning 3-pointer in the Elam ending for a second straight game and finished with 19 points. The 6-foot guard also led the Bulls with 10 rebounds.
“I’m a beast at rebounds,” Clark said. “I should have that blue-collar hat.”
Clark then swiped the honorary safety helmet from Perkins, who had 17 points and eight rebounds after being inserted into the starting lineup following a foul-plagued opening game in his customary sixth man role.
“I think every game is going to be different in this tournament because of the different matchups,” Perkins said. “I knew today I was going to have to be aggressive early on, get to the basket, and be a presence on the inside.”
With the core group from UB teams that won four Mid-American Conference tournaments in five years, Blue Collar U was prepared for these elimination games in The Buckeye State, Perkins pointed out.
“If you look at the MAC, we are the only New York team,” he said. “We’re always going into Ohio, playing against Ohio refs, and Ohio people. They always want the Ohio team to win the MAC, if we are being real. We’re used to that.”
It also helps that UB plays in a one-bid league in which the only path to the NCAA tournament most every year is winning the conference tournament.
“No matter how good we played during the year, you’ve got to be sharp that week,” Perkins said. “Those three games, back-to-back-to-back, you’ve got to be sharp. It’s a different kind of bite, a different type of focus you’ve got to have.”
Massinburg had a different bite to his game Sunday after shooting 1 for 7 in the opener and finishing with five points, fewer than his scoring total in just 10 of 130 college games.
“I thought about it all (Saturday) night and put my head in a pit of sand after that performance,” Massinburg said. “My teammates, my brothers, having confidence in me. Everybody on that bench said keep shooting, we won’t lose confidence in you. You put in too much work. And my fiancé gave me a nice little speech before the game.”
Shooting 6 for 9 with four 3-pointers and a breakaway dunk, Massinburg said he also got a boost from the the public address announcer getting his first name right after he was called Christian in the first game.
“I haven’t been called Christian since elementary school,” he said. “It was refreshing to hear C.J. Massinburg.”
Massinburg scored 12 during the Bulls’ 30-point third quarter outburst that was highlighted by a 16-0 run that broke open a tie game.
Jeremy Harris came off the bench to score 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Antwain Johnson added 12 points, all in the second half and all from long range.
“We’ve got fresh bodies that are ready to go at any time,” Massinburg said. “We’ve got 12 hoopers.”
Blue Collar U’s third-round foe, Category 5, upset No. 2 seed Wolf Blood, a North Carolina State alumni team, 74-65, behind 18 points from Rion Brown and 15 from Zach Johnson.
The Bulls focused on recovery Monday with a film session and light practice at Ohio State’s Covelli Centre.
“Starting right now,” Massinburg said in Tuesday night’s postgame, “taking care of our bodies, getting good rest, getting a good meal. That will be the key.”
